The Cameron women’s basketball team is back home for “Feast Week” as they host Central Oklahoma on Tuesday and Southwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
After getting their first taste of action away from the Aggie Gym this past weekend, the Aggies return to play in front of the home crowd for three games during Thanksgiving week. First up is a date with UCO on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. and then a battle against SWOSU on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. The week wraps up on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. against Central Oklahoma.
Cameron was just a few plays away from being 5-0 with a win over a top-5 ranked opponent on their resume, but they were unable to close out last weekend’s upset over Fort Hays State to move to 4-1 to start the year. Despite the loss, the Aggies are one of the best offensive teams in the nation, scoring 87.4 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three.