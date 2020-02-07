DENTON, Texas — After leading Texas Woman’s by 23 points at halftime, the Cameron women had to hold off a second half Pioneers’ comeback to earn their fifth straight victory, 74-69.
The Aggies entered their matchup with TWU on a four-game winning streak, their longest since the 2015-16 season. CU’s hot shooting first half turned out to be just enough to secure their fifth straight victory, which hasn’t been done by the program since the 2014-15 season.
After shooting almost 50 percent in the first half alone, Cameron evened out in the final 20 minutes to shoot just under 40 percent from the field while going 9-30 from long-range. As they have all season, CU excelled at the foul line going 15-18 in their free throw attempts. The Aggies also out-rebounded the Pioneers 44-36 and limited their turnovers to just 13 for the game.
Five Aggies reached double-figures in the win, led by the Lone Star Conference’s leading scorer Maighan Hedge, who had 14 points and three assists. Freshman Stephanie Peterson chipped in a near double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds while going 6-6 from the charity stripe, while Amaka Nwakamma added 12 points, seven rebounds, and four steals; Whitney Outon scored 12 points and Ava Battese had 10 for CU.
Cameron controlled the first half from the tip, opening the game on a 13-0 run. The CU offense was red-hot shooting in the first 10 minutes of play, going 10-19 from the field and 4-7 from three. They also limited TWU to just four made field goals in the first and a held a 24-10 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The second half was a struggle for the Black and Gold, starting with the third quarter, when they scored just 12 points and went 4-15 from the field and 0-9 from three. TWU was able to cut the deficit to 11 with 1:34 left in the frame, but CU was able to stretch it back out to 13 by the end of the quarter.
Texas Woman’s did not make Cameron’s fifth straight win easy as they got back to within single-digits with five straight points to open the fourth. The Aggies were able to keep their opponent at arm’s length through the middle of the frame, but a late scoring drought allowed the Pioneers to cut the gap to five with 2:03 on the clock.
CU’s only made three-pointer of the second half came in a crucial moment as Nwakamma nailed the triple which, followed by a Jazmin Luster free throw, stretched the lead back out to nine. TWU made a pair of field-goals in the final seconds but it was just too late as Cameron held on for the 74-69 win.
Cameron is now one game under .500 on the season (10-11) and are 9-6 in league play, which is good for sixth in the LSC standings. CU will look to stretch their win-streak to six when they face Tarleton on Saturday, Feb. 8; the Texans have won four straight and are 9-1 since the start of 2020.