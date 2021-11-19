Off to one of their best starts in almost 10 years, the Cameron women’s basketball team heads to Hays, Kan. for their first road trip of the 2021-22 season.
The Aggies have opened the year with three straight 20-plus point wins at home, but they face their toughest test of the young season on Saturday against No. 4 Fort Hays State in their home gym. First, they must take care of Newman on Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.
Head coach Emma Andrews couldn’t be any happier with her team’s start to the season as their up-tempo playing style has the team 3-0 and ranked 16th in Division II in scoring, fourth in steals, and fourth in three-point field goals made per game.
Stephanie Peterson had a career-game against Midwestern State on Tuesday, scoring 26 points on 14 shots while totaling nine rebounds, four assists, and five steals in the 20-point win; Cameron had five players with 10+ points against the Mustangs.
Maighan Hedge, the reigning Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week, ranks in the top 20 players in the nation in multiple categories, including 13th in scoring with her 24.7 points per game.
Offensively, the Aggies are shooting almost 44 percent from the field while making 12 triples per outing at a 37 percent clip. They also rack up 18 assists per game in comparison to just 15.7 turnovers. Defensively, the excel on the perimeter, holding teams to 18.5 percent from three while also forcing on average 29.3 turnovers with 16 steals and 3.7 blocks per outing.
Hedge leads four CU players who are averaging over 10 points to this point in the season.