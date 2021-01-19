After seeing their game on Saturday against A&M-Commerce postponed, the Cameron women have added two more postponements as they will not play UAFS this Thursday or Saturday. The two teams will try and make up both of those contests later in the season, but that date is yet to be determined. In addition, the two postponed games against Texas Woman's earlier this season have been officially moved to Feb. 25 in Denton and Feb. 27 in Lawton.
The Cameron men's series against UAFS this week remains as scheduled, except that the meeting in Lawton on Thursday will now start at 7 p.m.