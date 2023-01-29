Cameron women’s basketball went ice cold down the stretch, which resulted in them falling to Lubbock Christian 68-56 inside the Aggie Gym on Saturday afternoon.
The Aggies drop to 10-11 overall, 7-8 in the Lone Star Conference, and 4-5 in the West Division.
Alena Wilson recorded an impressive double-double with a team-high 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Korie Allensworth joined Wilson in double figures with 12 points. Kiara Lovings and Karley Miller chipped in six points, Kloe Heidebrecht, Kailyn Lay, and LaKya Leslie added five points.
Lay snagged five rebounds, Allensworth, Heidebrecht, and Katie King snared three boards, Miller had two, and Leslie and Lovings added one rebound.
King had a team-high four assists, Allensworth and Lay dished out three, Alannah Gillespie, Heidebrecht, and Wilson added two assists, and Miller had one assist.
Allensworth, Miller, and Wilson swiped a steal.
Wilson swatted four shots.
LCU came out the gate with a quick three ball, but the Aggies would hold them 0-3 and force three turnovers during a three minute stretch to build a 6-4 lead. The Lady Chaps responded with a 6-0 run to take a 10-6 lead with 5:51 left in the frame. CU battled back to make it a one point game late, at 14-13 after a Wilson layup, but Lubbock Christian would close the first on a 7-2 run to build a six-point lead at 21-15.
The Black-and-Gold chipped away over the first four minutes of the second quarter, getting the game within a basket after an and-one play by Lovings to make it 25-23. LCU would go on a 10-3 run to build a nine-point lead with 3:30 to play in the first half. Allensworth would make a layup with 2:26 left to cut the deficit to 35-30. The Lady Chaps would close the second quarter on a 5-0 run to build a 40-30 lead at the break.
Cameron picked up the pressure in the second half, holding LCU to two points over the first five minutes, while trimming the gap to four, at 42-38. Down the stretch Lubbock would outscore the Black-and-Gold 8-7 to hold a five-point lead heading into the final quarter at 50-45.
The Aggies opened the fourth quarter on a 5-2 run to cut the game to a two-point game at 52-50 with just over eight minutes left. The Lady Chaps built a four-point lead at 56-52 with 6:52 remaining. From that point on Cameron would shoot 0-for-7 from the floor and 4-of-6 from the free throw line, while LCU would close the game on a 12-4 run.
The Aggies hit the road for the longest trip of the season as they head to Silver City, NM to take on Western New Mexico, on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5:30 pm.