CANYON, Texas – Cameron’s women’s basketball team dropped the regular season finale at No. 20/25 West Texas A&M on Saturday, 80-46, setting up a rematch against St. Mary’s in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
The Aggies entered their last game of the 2019-20 schedule in a three-way tie for seventh place in the league standings with St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s. After falling to WT, seeding came down to the “Battle of the Saints” which went to St. Edward’s in overtime.
With CU and the Rattlers tying for the eighth spot, it came down to the regular season matchup, which St. Mary’s won, to decide which team would host the first round battle on Tuesday.
Cameron will be entering the conference tournament on a two-game losing skid after dropping Thursday’s game at Eastern New Mexico and Saturday’s contest against the Lady Buffs.
The Aggies opened the battle at Canyon with a quick 10-2 lead, but that was erased by an 15-0 run by the Lady Buffs to end the quarter up 17-10. Cameron out-scored WT 18-17 in the second 10 minutes of action after winning the rebounding battle 11-5 and going a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line.
Trailing 34-28 at halftime, the Aggies shot 42 percent from the field in the first half, going 3-6 from three and 5-5 from the foul line in the first 20 minutes of action. The held the advantage in the rebounding battle 18-16 but turned it over 14 times in the half. Maighan Hedge and Stephanie Peterson both had seven points at the break.
The Lady Buffs dominated the second half, outscoring the Black and Gold 24-7 in the second quarter and 22-11 in the fourth. Their .517 field goal percentage and five made threes helped them cruise to the 80-46 win on their Senior Day.
Cameron shot 32 percent for the game, going just 4-of-20 from three and 6-of-10 from the foul line. CU was out-rebounded 44-33 and turned the ball over 22 times which resulted in 17 points for WT. Hedge finished with 12 points on 4-8 shooting from the floor, while Peterson added seven points, five rebounds, and two steals in the loss.
Abbey Spurgin led a West Texas team that shot 46 percent from the field with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Nathalie Linden and Tianna Parker added 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Aggies wrap up the regular season with a 13-15 overall record and a 12-10 league mark. Cameron’s first game in the Lone Star Conference Tournament will be on Tuesday in San Antonio against StMU with the winner moving on to play the No. 1 seed A&M-Commerce at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas on Thursday at 6 p.m.