INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the third time in program history, the Cameron women's basketball team is going dancing, as they qualify for the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship, which was announced by the NCAA on Sunday night.
Cameron enters the tournament as the five seed in the South Central Region, which this season is made up of Lone Star and Great American Conference teams. The 11-7 Aggies will face off against the four seed Arkansas Tech on Friday, March 12.
The regional will be played in Canyon, Texas, March 12-13-15 at the First United Bank Center, the home of the West Texas A&M basketball programs.
Three teams from both the LSC and the GAC qualified for the regional. The top two seeds, which both get first-round byes, went to No. 1 ranked Lubbock Christian as the one seed Southwestern Oklahoma State, who earned the two seed. Texas A&M-Commerce, the three, and Southern Nazarene, the six, make up the other quarterfinal matchup.
Cameron has not been to the NCAA Tournament in almost seven years, with their last appearance coming in 2015, when head coach Emma Andrews was an assistant for the Aggies. CU was the eight seed that year, and was eliminated by the top seed West Texas A&M.
Previously, CU went dancing in 2002, the same year they last made it past the first round of the LSC Championship Tournament. In that season, CU defeated Angelo State in the opening round 80-73 before falling to St. Mary's 64-61 in St. Joseph, Mo.
Game times, tickets information, and more regarding the South Central Regional will be released early this week. Stay tuned to cameronaggies.com and follow @cameronaggies on social media for those updates.