Cameron's women's basketball team got back to .500 with a big 72-58 win over UT Tyler on Friday night.
After earning a huge bounce back win earlier this week, the Aggies looked to start a winning streak with a pair of games against UT Tyler at the Aggie gym. CU entered this game 4-5, knocking on the door of .500 while UT Tyler entered in search of their first win this season after failing to capture that elusive first win in their first nine tries.
The Black and Gold have only matched up with the Patriots twice entering tonight and were victorious in each game, highlighted by a 23-point Aggie win in February of last year.
The Patriots and Aggies were in a battle throughout the first half, as UT Tyler took an early lead by playing with high energy to start. UTT's lead grew to six before CU battled back. The scrappy Patriots used the hustle stats to keep them alive. They out-rebounded the Aggies 26-20 in the first half and earned six second chance points.
After a sleepy quarter and a half from Cameron, the offense finished out the final five minutes of the second frame on fire allowing the Black and Gold to stretch out a nine point lead at the break.
One of the biggest differences in the game was the Aggies shooting from beyond the arc, CU blitzed in eight triples in the first 20 minutes, while the Patriots could only get one 3-pointer to fall in the first half.
Despite leading for 58-percent of the first half, UT Tyler found themselves behind the eight ball to start the final 20. In what is typically the Aggies best quarter, CU went on a 6-0 to start the third frame. A Stephanie Peterson and-one gave the Aggies a commanding 19-point lead heading into the media timeout of the third quarter. CU would never look back, as the Colorado native went on to pour in 14 points, six assists and six rebounds.
The Aggies saw ten players score a point in this contest led by three double-digit scorers. Along with Peterson, Katie King and Kiara Lovings each poured in 12 points thanks to three triples a piece.
Whitney Outon was close to a double-double as she scored eight points and hauled in seven rebounds.
Defensively, Outon caused chaos earning a pair of steals. King and Kassie Boorer collected two steals, while Logan Collyer disrupted the Patriots offense with three steals.
CU was able to get huge production from their bench which poured in 42 points.