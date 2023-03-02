Most fans have heard coaches talk about the challenge they face when trying to beat a team three times in one season.
That has been the issue facing Cameron women’s coach Jeff Mahoney this week as he takes his Aggies to Frisco, Texas, to face Angelo State in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament at 2:30 p.m., today at the Comerica Center.
The Aggies beat the Rambelles twice during the regular season, 61-57, at Angelo and then a tough 56-54 win in the Aggie Gym on Feb. 9.
“Here’s how I look at this,” Mahoney said. “Since we won both games I’m making sure my girls knew they had already beaten them twice and we have all the confidence going into this third matchup. I guess if I was on the other side looking at it I’d be telling my girls that it’s hard for any team to beat a team three times in a season. Basically it’s just which side of the fence you are standing on.”
The Aggies are indeed confident and that is why Mahoney is upbeat as he takes his team into the LCS Tournament for the first time as the head coach.
“Our bunch is really confidence and that’s what I like about them,” Mahoney said. “Both games were good games with lots of action. In both games our girls just made the plays down the home stretch that allowed us to get the wins.”
Fans might remember that in the past two seasons the Aggies got into the playoffs and hosted a first-round game but when the LSC voted to change the number of teams in the field it caused some changes in the schedule.
“Like in so many of these changes it comes down to money most of the time,” he said. “This conference is so well balanced that you hate to cut it down from 12 to eight teams because some good teams are going to be left out and that was indeed the case this year.
“The other deal was the logistics of getting those games played on Tuesday and then getting those teams to Frisco for the banquet a day later. We’re getting ready to go to the banquet here in a few minutes and I think it’s good for the players to get to go to the banquet and have a nice event to celebrate their hard work during the season to qualify.”
Mahoney was asked about which of his players might have ended up on the stage last night to accept individual awards.
“I think we have one of those teams that is based on good balance and a team that plays well together,” he said. “When we accomplish something we do it as a team; we don’t have a group of individuals. The other thing to think about is they only pick 15 players, five on the first team, five on the second team and five on the third team. That makes it tough for anyone to get on any of those teams because of the balance of this league.”
While Katie King, Korie Allensworth and Alena Wilson are the top threats to bring home hardware, Mahoney said the bottom line is to go win games and the humble coach is not thinking about coaching honors.
“That’s the thing I do not care about; I don’t want to get any coaching awards because the thing I focus on is getting these players ready to compete on a regular basis and get a good education at the same time,” he said. “If I get any awards it’s a tribute to our players and their ability to practice and play hard and do the things we ask of them to be successful.”
Cameron women have made 17 appearances in the Lone Star Tournament and won just three times, the last being an 88-85 victory over Eastern New Mexico last season. The Aggies followed that up with a loss to Texas A&M-Commerce the following day.