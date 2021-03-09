Cameron University’s women’s basketball team was notified Tuesday afternoon that it had advanced in the NCAA Division II National Tournament after first-round regional opponent Arkansas Tech was forced to forfeit, apparently due to COVID-19 issues.
The Aggies and Arkansas Tech were scheduled to meet Friday in the first round of the regional being played at West Texas A&M, however, Cameron was notified mid-afternoon Tuesday that the game was canceled and that the Aggies would advance to the semifinals Saturday against top-seeded Lubbock Christian.
Cameron women’s coach Emma Andrews said she was not given the exact reason for the forfeit win but since all of the teams involved had to undergo COVID-19 testing before the regional, it appears that is indeed the case.
With the forfeit, Cameron will advance to play Lubbock Christian at 5 p.m. Saturday on the campus of West Texas A&M. The tournament will open with Texas A&M-Commerce meeting Southern Nazarene at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the other first-round game. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday at 7:45 p.m.
The winners of the semifinal games will battle Monday at 6 p.m. in the title game that will determine which team advances to the next round of the national tournament.
While the Aggies had been preparing their game plan to face Arkansas Tech, it won’t take long to gear up to face Lubbock Christian, which they played last week in the semifinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament. CU led during the early going of that game but the No. 1-ranked Lady Chaps took the lead late in the second quarter and earned an 84-69 victory.
Lubbock Christian captured the Lone Star Tournament title Saturday by beating Texas A&M-Commerce, 78-57. The Lady Chaps are now 18-0 and are the reigning NCAA Division II champions since they claimed the 2019 title and last year’s tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.