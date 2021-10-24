The Cameron volleyball team hosted one of the best teams in the nation on Saturday as they fell in straight sets to No. 25 West Texas A&M.
Less than 24 hours after battling Eastern New Mexico in a five-set thriller, the Black and Gold had to take on a Lady Buff squad that is ranked in the AVCA top-25 poll and entered Saturday with nine Lone Star Conference wins.
WT’s attack was strong against CU, hitting .254 while also holding the Aggies to a .024 clip on their home court. Part of that came from their seven blocks, besting CU by one, while the road squad also collected six points from the serice line, compared to the Aggies’ two aces.
Arianna Navarrete had a team-high nine kills to go along with five digs, a block, and an ace. Jessica Lipkit was very efficient from her spot in the middle, totaling seven kills on nine attacks with just one error for a .667 hitting percentage. The sophomore also led CU with three blocks and had an ace.
The Aggies, who are now 1-23 overall and 0-12 in league play, hunt for their first LSC win continues next weekend on the road as they try and snap their 22-match skid at St. Edward’s on Oct. 29 and St. Mary’s on Oct. 30.