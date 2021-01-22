The Lone Star Conference announced the spring volleyball schedule on Monday and then the preseason poll on Tuesday, which has the Cameron University volleyball team picked to finish 15th during an unusual 2021 spring season.
Back in the fall, the LSC decided to postpone the volleyball season until the spring and put a spring 10-match schedule in place. After Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico opted out of the 2021 spring volleyball schedule, the league had to go to the drawing board again and came up with a four-division “bubble” playing format.
The 2021 spring volleyball season opens next week when Cameron visits UAFS on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27. Both matches are slated to begin at 6 p.m. in Fort Smith, Ark.
Cameron’s division includes UAFS, Midwestern State, and Oklahoma Christian. That means they will play four matches each against all three division opponents, two at home and two on the road. CU’s scheduled shapes up with four straight road matches, two at UAFS and two at Oklahoma Christian to start the season followed by a pair of home matches against rival MSU. After a week off, the Aggies will be back at home two face the Lady Lions before hosting the Mustangs and then wrapping up the season at home against OC.
As far as the LSC preseason poll goes, Angelo State was voted the top team, earning 37 of the 40 first place nods. The Rambelles claimed the 2019 LSC title last fall with a 17-1 record against league opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce, UAFS, West Texas A&M, and St. Edward’s rounded out the top-5 in the rankings.
The Black and Gold have a lot to prove heading into their second year under head coach Brandon Stephenson. CU was picked to finish second to last in the preseason poll after finishing 2019 with a 6-23 overall record and a 2-16 conference mark. They return just five players from last year’s squad, while adding five transfers and a trio of true freshmen.
Included in Cameron’s five returners are senior setter Desiree Marmolejo and junior outside Walia Franklin. Marmolejo ranked second on the team last season with 445 assists while tallying 16 service aces and 223 digs. Franklin finished third on the team in total blocks (53.0) while racking up 165 kills on the attack. Also back for CU are sophomores Arianna Navarrete and Caitlyn Henderson. Navarrete led the Black and Gold in kills (235) as a freshman last season and Henderson led the squad in total blocks (80.0). Sophomore Sam Friedl, who played just 16 sets last season, should see more action on the Aggies back row.
Cameron has a host of transfers that Stephenson will look to fill the open spots in the lineup. Sydney Bolin, a Cache product and Randall University transfer, will fill in on the back row for CU, while JaLisa Hollingshed, Alanni Carter, Keyla Lara, and Natalia Araujo da Silva should all see time on the front row. CU’s true freshmen, who also have a chance to see court time this spring, are setters Katie Roberson and Presley Shearin and middle Kahrizma Kyles.