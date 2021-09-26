Cameron volleyball made the second ranked team in the nation work a little bit on Saturday, but ultimately fell in three sets for their fourth straight Lone Star Conference loss.
The Aggies were unable to snap their losing skid against Lubbock Christian on Friday night and faced an even tougher test on Saturday against No. 2 Angelo State. CU gave the Rambelles a scare in the opening frame, losing by just three, and after a blowout set two, the home squad was unable to extend the match, falling in three sets.
After struggling in the opening set, ASU’s attack got going and ended the match hitting .299 while holding the Black and Gold to a .094 attack percentage. The Belles also out-blocked Cameron nine to five and had five aces compared to CU’s two.
Arianna Navarrete, who didn’t have an error until the second set, and Natalia Araujo led the Aggies with six kills each. Navarrete finished the match with a .200 hitting percentage and Caitlyn Henderson hit .286 with six kills in the loss.
Freshman setter Noemie Narbonne had 16 assists, six digs, and an ace, while Presley Shearin added 10 assists and three digs. Navarrete also led the Black and Gold with 12 digs and Jessica Lipkit had a team-best three blocks to go along with three kills on the attack.
The first set was one of the best the Aggies have played all season, catching the ranked Belles off guard. There were eight lead changes and six ties in the first frame alone. An 8-2 run fueled CU and gave the home faithful a lot of energy early.
After trading runs, the Belles snuck ahead 17-14. The Aggies answered with a five point rally that gave them a 19-17 advantage. The road team clapped back with a 5-1 stretch putting them on top 22-20. The Aggies were able to cut the deficit to one on a kill by Henderson, but a kill by ASU’s Sophia Berg and a CU error ended the exciting battle 25-22.
In the second, Angelo State used a big 6-0 run to build up a 12-5 lead and allowed them to coast to a 25-11 win to go up in the match 2-0.
Another early rally (7-1) by the Belles in set three gave them an 11-6 advantage. Unlike the second, the Aggies kept it closer in the final frame, but were still unable to take back the lead the rest of the way due to a handful of service aces. ASU closed things out on a 4-1 stretch to win 25-19.
With their 12th straight loss, Cameron falls to 1-13 on the year and 0-4 in league play. They will look to change that next weekend when they visit Texas Woman’s on Friday, Oct. 1, and DBU on Saturday, Oct. 2.