The Cameron volleyball team returns home to take on No. 18 UT Tyler on Friday and A&M-Commerce on Saturday while also hosting a pair of promotional events.
The Aggies face a pair of tough Lone Star Conference opponents this weekend in front of the home crowd at the Aggie Gym. As they host the Patriots and Lions, Cameron is still searching for their first conference win and trying to snap a 15-match losing skid.
LOOKING BACK
Tuesday, the Aggies had a rare mid-week match against Southern Nazarene, a contest in which they had plenty of chances to win, but eventually lost in four sets. After losing the first set 25-17, Cameron rallied for a 25-21 win in the second. They then led late in the third, but costly errors led to a 27-25 loss. SNU then won a tight 25-23 battle to claim the match win. The Aggies totaled nine service aces with four from freshman Noemie Narbonne and three from Arianna Navarrete. Bergen Campbell led the offense with 14 kills while Jacee Stelter added 12. Anjolie Navarrete had a team-best 23 assists and Narbonne added 19.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron is averaging just 9.5 kills per set while hitting .116 on the attack. They have stayed in matches with their 1.8 blocks per set, which is near the middle of the LSC rankings. Jessica Lipkit leads the defensive efforts with 42 total blocks, while Taylor Hervey has 29, Ar. Navarrete has 23, and Campbell has blocked 21 balls this season. Ar. Navarrete also leads the team with 17 aces, 144 kills, and 138 digs. Cameron has had to use three young setters this season with Narbonne leading the group with 4.19 assists per set to go along with 16 aces.