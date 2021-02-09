After splitting their opening series last week, the Cameron University volleyball team gets their first chance to play in front of their home crowd when they host Midwestern State for a pair of matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In their two games against Oklahoma Christian last week, the CU netters looked like two different teams from the first match to the second. Head coach Brandon Stephenson’s club looked like a team that had yet to face anyone besides themselves in game one, hitting -0.010 on the attack in a 3-0 loss to the Eagles.
Cameron bounced back the next day and won a thrilling five-set match over OC. CU hit .102 on the attack with over 10 kills in each frame, including the decisive fifth set. They also recorded 13.0 total team blocks and five service aces in the win.
Individually, junior Alanni Carter put up an impressive 29.5 points over the two-match span, recording 2.75 kills per set on a .164 attack percentage. She also tallied four service aces and 4.13 digs per frame. Walia Franklin averaged 3.00 kills a set against OC while hitting .143, while Caitlyn Henderson totaled 12.0 blocks at a 1.50 per set clip, which currently leads the Lone Star Conference.
Setter Desiree Marmolejo totaled 40 assists (5.00 per set) 15 digs for the two matches and freshman Katie Roberson averaged 3.50 assists running with the second rotation. Sam Friedl tied Carter with the most digs over the two match span and averaged 4.71 per set.
The Aggies host Midwestern State, who is already 3-1 on the season and coming off a split of two five-set matches with UAFS last week. The Mustangs average 11.5 kills with a .144 attack percentage, but on defensive have totaled just 22.0 blocks in four matches (CU had 20 in two matches against OC).
Cameron’s attendance will be relegated to pass list only for the six home matches this spring.