The Aggie volleyball team gears up for their final weekend road trip of the season as they visit St. Edward’s on Friday and St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Coming off an up-and-down weekend at home against Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M, Cameron heads to south Texas for their second-to-last road trip, facing the Hilltoppers and Rattlers.
LAST TIME OUT
The Aggies began their weekend with a five-set thriller against ENMU, a match they were on the brink of winning before being forced to five sets against the Greyhounds. They then welcomed No. 25 WT to the Aggies Gym. CU hit .141 in the match against Eastern but hit just .024 against the Lady Buffs. They also totaled 16 blocks and eight service aces over the weekend. Arianna Navarrete led CU with 26 kills during the homestand.
ABOUT THE AGGIES
Cameron’s two losses last weekend extended their losing skid to 22 matches and set their record at 1-23 overall and 0-12 against LSC opponents. The Aggies’ most success this season has come on the block, where they rank second in the conference with 157 total rejections. Five players on the team have over 30 total blocks this fall with Jessica Lipkit leading the way with 69. Arianna Navarrete is second with 34 blocks and leads CU with 211 kills and 22 service aces. Bergen Campbell and Jacee Stelter both have 104 kills for an offense that is hitting .103 as a team. Desiree Marmolejo and Noemie Narbonne both average over 4.00 assists per frame and the freshman Norbonne is second on the squad with 18 aces.
SCOUTING ST. EDWARD’S
The Hilltoppers enter the weekend with a 9-9 record, 4-7 in LSC contests, and have lost their last four matches. They average 13.0 kills and 12.1 assists while hitting .169 on the attack. Defensively, SEU has blocked 111 balls as a team and have totaled 108 aces in 18 matches.
SCOUTING ST. MARY’S
St. Mary’s sits at 11-7 on the year and 5-6 in league play entering their matches against MSU and the Aggies. The offense attacks at a .189 clip, averaging 12.3 kills and 11.5 assists per frame. StMU also brings in 1.7 blocks and 1.4 aces per set. Senior Alissa Tolbert averages 3.88 points per frame with 250 kills and 14 aces.