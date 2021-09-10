The Cameron volleyball team returns to Kansas for their second week of the 2021 regular season, playing four matches in two days this weekend.
After going 1-4 to open their season in Topeka, Kan., the Aggies face four more tough matches in the Sunflower State, this time at the Tiger Open in Hays, Kan. Cameron will take on Adams State (1:30 p.m.) and host Fort Hays State (5 p.m.) on Friday and then Black Hills State (10 a.m.) and Emporia State (5 p.m.) on Saturday.
FAN INFORMATION
All four matches will be streamed on the MIAA Network via PPV. Each match is priced at $10, or fans can purchase a month pass and watch all four Cameron matches for $25 total. Live Stats will also be provided for all four contests.
FIRST SERVE
Cameron opened their season with three of their first five matches against previously ranked opponents. The stretch starting with a three-set loss to now No. 4 ranked Washburn. The Aggies then earned their first win of the season in a five-set match against Minot State. The weekend concluded with three straight losses, two against teams ranked in the top-25 to start the year.
BY THE NUMBERS
In their first five matches, CU averaged 8.6 kills and 7.6 assists per set while hitting .112 on the attack. They totaled 31.5 blocks and had the third most service aces in the Lone Star Conference over the weekend with 30 in 19 sets played.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Junior outside Alanni Carter was awarded for her play this weekend by being named to the Washburn Invitational All-Tournament Team. The Los Angeles, Calif. native averaged a team-best 3.45 points per set, averaging 2.74 kills and totaling eight aces over the five-match span. Carter had eight kills in the first two matches of the weekend and then eclipsed 10 in the final three (13, 12, 11).
SISTER CONNECTION
Arianna Navarrete picked up where she left off in the spring, averaging 2.71 points and 1.47 digs per set over Cameron's fist five matches. In the final match of the week, she had a familiar face setting her against No. 19 Harding. Freshman Anjolie Navarrete recorded her first double-digit assist match against the Bison, finishing with a team-high 11, four of which resulted in kills for her sister.
SCOUTING ADAMS STATE
Adams State is making their run through the Lone Star Conference to begin their non-conference slate. The Grizzlies started the season with losses to West Texas A&M, St. Edward's, and UAFS before beating UT Permian Basin to close out the Britbake Lady Buff Classic. However, they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the nation on Tuesday, beating No. 2 Angelo State in just three sets for their home opener. Freshman Anna Huggins led the team with 2.99 points per set during the five-match span, while sophomore setter Bailey Schlosser averaged 8.26 assists and totaled seven aces.
SCOUTING FORT HAYS STATE
The Tigers opened their season with a 2-2 record last weekend in Colorado. The Tigers averaged 11.3 kills and 10.7 assists per set while hitting .174 on the attack. They also collected 1.7 blocks and 1.3 aces per frame through the first four matches of the season. Offensively, FHSU went with a balanced attack with six players with over 10 kills so far this season, including Isabelle Reynolds with 28. Sophomore setters Elysia Glowacz and Jaida Feliz led the squad with 5.00 and 3.36 assists per set.
SCOUTING BLACK HILLS STATE
The Yellow Jackets also opened the 2021 season with 2-2 record, splitting their four matches at their home tournament last weekend. They hit .115 and averaged 10.1 kills and 9.4 assists per set over the weekend. BHSU did a good job at the service line, totaling 27 aces in four matches, while also totaling 24.0 blocks at the net. Junior Madison Hoopman leads the team with 44 kills, while Kindra Cerrone and Sierra Ward both have over 30 kills this season. Setters Karly Marx and Emma DeSanti have combined for 121 assists and nine aces for the Yellow Jackets.
SCOUTING EMPORIA STATE
Emporia State suffered three straight losses to start the season, winning just one of the 10 sets they played over the opening weekend. While also averaging 10.0 kills per set, the Hornets had their most success on the block, averaging 2.1 rejections per set. Senior Dorianne Lebron led that charge with 11 total blocks during the three-match span. Sophomore Megan Stretton leads ESU with 29 kills, while freshman setter Ainslee Stepp averaged 7.90 assists per set last weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cameron makes their home debut next week against non-conference opponent Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Sep. 15. They then begin their Lone Star Conference schedule over the weekend with matches at Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M International.