The Cameron University women and men’s indoor track and field teams make their 2021 debut at the Washburn Open this weekend in Topeka, Kan.
The shortened winter season for the CU runners features just three meets, including two at Washburn University and then the Lone Star Conference Championships, which will take place in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 20-21.
In the programs first ever official indoor season a year ago, neither team was able to score over two points in the team standings, but head coach Zach Johnson is looking for more of a showing this season from his squads.
Cameron’s women will feature 10 student-athletes at the Washburn Open this weekend. Nancy Jebet will be competing in the 5000 and 3000 meter event, which will also feature CU’s Keyanna Patterson. Vivien Chesire and Edna Cheptum will run in the mile race, while Jessica Parnell, Alejandra Collier, and Serah Timbwol are all competing in the 800 meter event.
Prisca Kouao is set to compete in the 400 and 200 events, and freshman Hailey Sutton will partake in the women’s pole vault, the 60 meter run, and the 200 as well. Additionally, Violet Torres, as well as seven of the previously mentioned student-athletes, will make up a pair of teams for CU in the distance medley relay (DMR).
The Aggie men will have 12 representatives competing this weekend. Chris Dunn, Eduardo Gutierrez, Loic Rossignaud, and Nino Heluin will all run in the 5000 meter event, and Gutierrez, Rossignaud, Heluin, and Jason Cousineau are competing in the 3000 meter event.
Madison Edwards, William Hodges, and Justin Hill are competing in the 800, while Isehaq Mawi, Saulo Yoel, and Clement Carre will run in the mile event. Additionally, Roman Esparza will compete in the pole vault and the 200 as well as the DMR, which the CU men also have two teams competing.
For the Black and Gold, Friday’s session consists of the pole vault, the 5000 meter event and the DMR, all in the afternoon/evening. The Aggies are back on Saturday morning for the mile, 800, and 3000 meter events. The remaining events will take place on Saturday afternoon/evening.
Live results will be provided for the two-day Washburn Open and the link can be found via the Cameron track and field schedules on cameronagggies.com.