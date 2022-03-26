SHAWNEE – The Cameron track and field programs set a handful of program records at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational this weekend.
After a strong indoor season during the winter term, the Aggie athletes began their spring outdoor season this weekend in Shawnee, competing against teams from around Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.
Cameron had a strong group of runners in the 800m, which took place Friday night. Genevieve Young (2:27.91) placed seventh, while Roshae Burrell and three others finished in the top-15. Nathan Kemp led the men in the event with a time of 1:58.20, coming in sixth with Lamon Miles coming in eighth with a time of 1:58.45.
The 1500m also took place on Friday night with Melohdee Marroquin running a time of 5:55.49 in the women’s race and Isehaq Mawi pacing four Aggies in the men’s with a time of 4:20.72.
Belle Vignes set a program best time of 18:32.55 to finish ninth in the 5K on Friday with Daesha Brathwaite also running well in the event while AJ Espino (15:29.25, seventh) and Jason Cousineau (15:33.23, ninth) led a group of five Aggies in the men’s 5K.
Alexis Chao set a program best in the pole vault by clearing a height of 3.35m to finish in third with her teammate Hailey Sutton also besting the previous CU record by clearing 2.85 to finish in seventh. On the men’s side, Ethan Stephens cleared 3.98m to finish in third in the event as well.
In the sprints, Cameron’s Kevin Garcia broke set a program record with a time of 23.14 in the 200m dash. In the 400m, Burrell placed 10th with a time of 1:01.45 while Serah Timbwol finished 12th, and Madison Edwards led a trio of runners in the men’s event with a time of 50.45, good for 14th just ahead of teammate Miles.
To end the weekend, Cameron’s “A” 4x400 relay team of Marroquin, Timbwol, Brathwaite, and Young, placed fifth with a time of 4:10.99 with the men’s quartet of Edwards, Garcia, Miles, and Sebastian Padron running a program best time of 2:26.23 and finishing in seventh.
The outdoor season continues for the Aggies next weekend when they compete at the Southwestern Christian Classic on Saturday, April 2.