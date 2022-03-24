The Cameron track and field programs begin their outdoor schedule this weekend as the compete at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational, Friday and Saturday, in Shawnee.
The two-day event kicks off a spring slate that features six meets and culminates with the Lone Star Conference Championship in Kingsville, Texas, May 5-7.
Cameron’s women will be submitting entries into seven events at the OBU Invite. The duo of Alexis Chao and Hailey Sutton are a strong one-two punch in the pole vault for CU while Roshae Burrell and Serah Timbwol compete in the 400, the Aggies’ only sprint. CU will also have multiple entries in the 800, the 1500, and the 5000m events.
The Aggie men have athletes competing in nine events. Kevin Garcia is set to run in the 200 with Madison Edwards, Lamon Miles, and Sebastian Padron running in the 400m event. Nathan Kemp and Jason Cousineau headline a big group of Aggies competing in the 1500 with Aggies also in the 800, 5000m, and the pole vault.
Friday, the OBU Invite schedule has the 800, the 1500, and the 5000m events at night with the rest of the track events and the pole vault taking place Saturday afternoon and evening in Shawnee at the Eddie Hurt Jr. Track Facility.
Cameron has meets the next three weeks with the Southwestern Christian Classic on April 2, the East Texas Invitational on April 9, and then the Sooner Invitational in Norman on April 16. Their final tune-up before the conference meet is on April 28 when they compete at the Oliver Jackson Twilight hosted by Abilene Christian.