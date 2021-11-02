Cameron’s annual Aggie Madness returns Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. in Cameron University’s Aggie Gym.
The Aggie basketball teams will get to show off in front of the home faithful for the annual celebration to the start of the new season. After taking break from the event in 2020, fans will get to return to the Aggie Gym on Tuesday for food, prizes, games, and more.
While the event will officially begin at 7 p.m., doors to the Aggie Gym will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow fans to file in and get their seat. Everyone who attends will be treated to free pizza and drinks while supplies last.
Fans will also receive a ticket when they enter the facility, which will allow them to be selected at random for one of the multiple festivities that will occur during the event. There will be knockout, a three-point competition, musical chairs, a dunk contest, and a mixed-team scrimmage with the two teams split in half to team up against each other.
Each event will allow four to five fans to win a prize with the quality of the prizes increasing from the finish in the event. In all but musical chairs, each fan will be paired with an Aggie basketball player or duo, who will compete for them.
In addition to the games and prizes, both the CU women and men’s teams will be introduced as well as the Cameron spirit team, who will also perform at the start of the night.
For those who cannot make it out to the event, it will be streamed via the LSC Digital Network for free, with special guest interviews occurring throughout the one-hour Aggie Madness.