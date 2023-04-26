INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cameron’s women’s tennis team earned the No. 1 ranking in the South Central Region as the NCAA DII Tennis Championship brackets were announced Monday night.
This marks the 20th postseason appearance for the women, as the Aggies make it back-to-back seasons reaching the regional tournament, as last year’s run ended in the sweet-16.
This makes the third time in Head Coach Josh Cobble’s tenure that CU will square off against Midwestern State in the regional, with both teams winning once.
The Black-and-Gold earned the right to host their regional match after winning the Lone Star Conference regular season championship. Cameron fell in the semi-finals to Angelo State, who will take on LSC Tournament champions St. Mary’s.
The Aggies will host MSU on Monday at 1 p.m. The Mustangs won the regular season match at Wichita Falls, Texas, 5-2 on April 13.
Aggie men also seeded No. 1
Not to be outdone the Cameron men’s tennis team claimed the top spot in the South Central Region as the NCAA DII Tennis Championship brackets were announced.
The Aggies enter the NCAA postseason as the No. 1 seed after defeating UT Tyler in the Lone Star Conference Championship 4-3 over the weekend. CU will now host No. 4 seed Lubbock Christian, which is making its first postseason appearance in their first intercollegiate season since 1982.
The Black-and-Gold hosts the Chaps on Friday at 1 p.m. Cameron defeated LCU back on April 15. 6-1 in Lubbock, Texas.
The other matchup in the regional will be played at Tyler, Texas, where No. 2 seed UT Tyler hosts No. 3 seed Midwestern State.
Since 1983, the Cameron men have been in the NCAA Tournament 24 times, posting a 15-25 record. This will be the ninth trip to the postseason in the last 10 years (excluding the shortened 2020 season), including in 2022, when they won the regional 4-2 over Midwestern State before falling to the top-seed Columbus State at the National Tournament.
The winner from each of the four South Central Regional matches will go on to the finals, May 11-16, in Orlando, Fla.