Cameron teams swept by West Texas

CANYON, Texas –Cameron University’s basketball teams were happy to climb on the bus and head home after a pair of rough road losses at Lubbock Christian and then on Sunday against West Texas A&M.

The CU women fell by an 81-48 score Sunday afternoon in Canyon inside the First United Bank Center. Things were no better for the CU men who lost 102-80 in the second game of the afternoon twinbill

Recommended for you