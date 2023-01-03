Cameron teams swept by West Texas

CANYON, Texas –Cameron University’s basketball teams were happy to climb on the bus and head home after a pair of rough road losses at Lubbock Christian and then on Sunday against West Texas A&M.
The CU women fell by an 81-48 score Sunday afternoon in Canyon inside the First United Bank Center. Things were no better for the CU men who lost 102-80 in the second game of the afternoon twinbill
The CU women drop to 6-7 overall, 3-4 in the Lone Star Conference, and 1-2 in the West Division. Cameron will return home to host Eastern New Mexico and Western New Mexico this week. ENMU will visit Lawton on Thursday for a contest starting at 5:30 pm, while WNMU will come to the Aggie Gym on Saturday with the tip set for 1 p.m. Cameron men will play ENMU at 7:30 Thursday and then face Western New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Cameron women fell into a 7-0 hole to open the game before chipping away throughout the quarter to cut the score to three points at 18-15.
LaKaya Leslie knocked down a three-pointer on the opening possession to knot the score at 18-18. After that basket, the Aggies would only make one more shot from the floor, a three from Katie King at the 3:12 mark. In the quarter, CU shot 2-of-14 from the floor, 2-for-6 from deep, for 14.3 percent. The Lady Buffs would take advantage, building a 15-point lead heading into halftime with the score at 38-23.
In the second half, Cameron would score 25 points combined, while WT recorded that in the third quarter. King would be the Aggies leading scoring for the second quarter of the game with five points. It never was any closer.
King scored a team-high 16 points, Kailyn Lay and Karley Miller scored six, Korie Allensworth added five points, Mikayla Peterson and Alena Wilson chipped in four, LaKya Leslie recorded three, and Alannah Gillespie and Taliyah Johnson scored two points.
Lay led the Black-and-Gold with seven rebounds, Peterson grabbed five, Allensworth, Leslie and Miller hauled in three, King, Lindsey Waits and Wilson snagged two boards, and Gillespie and Johnson added one.
Aggies struggle against Buffs
DeSean Munson and Colt Savage knocked down shots early to give the Black-and-Gold a 4-0 lead. The Buffs would tie the game at 4-4 before Savage hit a jumper to give CU a 6-4 lead. WT rambled a 9-0 run to build a 13-6 lead five minutes into the game. West Texas would hold a 26-18 lead at the midway point. The Aggies cut the score to five with 8:24 to play. WT would respond by extending their lead to 15 points after a 12-2 run. Cameron closed the half with a 12-7 advantage, punctuated by a Munson slam. The Buffs would hold a 48-38 lead at the break.
The Aggies, behind Munson, would cut the score to a single possession opening the second half at 48-45. WT would rumble off a 7-0 run to stretch their lead back to 10 points. The Buffs would go on an 18-4 run to build a 20-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes. West Texas held their lead the rest of the way finishing the game with a 22-point win.
Munson led the Aggies in scoring with 21 points, and Caylen Goff-Brown and Savage joined him in double figures with 15 and 11 points. Kenyon Holcombe scored eight, Ernest Young chipped in seven points, Andre Washington added six, Reggie Prudhomme scored four, Jaden Okon and Jaylan Thomas added three, and Kortland Johnsen had two points.
Savage pulled in a team-high seven rebounds, Washington snagged six, Holcombe and Thomas snagged four, Goff-Brown, Munson, Okon, and Prudhomme grabbed three, and Taylor Cox, Johnsen and Young added one.