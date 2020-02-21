Cameron’s basketball teams took and important doubleheader sweep from Oklahoma Christian Thursday that improves the playoff hopes for both.
The Cameron women, who are fighting to host a first-round Lone Star Conference Tournament game, rolled to a 79-58 victory to climb to 10-8 in the conference and in ninth place.
The Cameron men picked up a 65-62 victory that may still give them an outside shot at making the tournament field.
Cameron will host UAFS Saturday in a 2 p.m. doubleheader and both games will be Senior Day games.