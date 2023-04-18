Tennis

LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron’s women’s tennis team finished the year 13-2 with an 8-1 record in the Lone Star Conference to win the regular season championship after a 6-1 win over Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Penny Gullo Tennis Center.

The Aggies started the morning down 1-0 after dropping two of the three doubles matches. The lone win for CU was at No. 1, a 6-1 win by Vasilisa Polunova and Karolina Glowinska.

