LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron’s women’s tennis team finished the year 13-2 with an 8-1 record in the Lone Star Conference to win the regular season championship after a 6-1 win over Lubbock Christian on Saturday at the Penny Gullo Tennis Center.
The Aggies started the morning down 1-0 after dropping two of the three doubles matches. The lone win for CU was at No. 1, a 6-1 win by Vasilisa Polunova and Karolina Glowinska.
The Black-and-Gold would sweep all six of the singles matches, with Polunova’s 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1, Lea Manga had a 6-3, 7-6(7-4) win at No. 2, at No. 3 Kateryna Rudenko won 7-5, 6-1, Jenna Goessel had a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 4, Magda Wawrowska had a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 5, and Glowinska scored the point at No. 6 6-3, 6-2.
CU heads into the Arlington Tennis Center for the LSC Championship as the top seed. The Black-and-Gold will take on Texas A&M-Kingsville at noon on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, and the championship is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Thursday’s first-round matches are as follows: Quarterfinal #1: [4] Angelo State vs. [5] UT Tyler, Noon; Quarterfinal #2: [1] Cameron vs. [8] Texas A&M-Kingsville, Noon; Quarterfinal #3: [2] Midwestern State vs. [7] Lubbock Christian, 3:30 p.m.; and Quarterfinal #4: [3] St. Mary’s vs. [6] DBU, 3:30 p.m.
Aggies win 6-1 to end regular season
LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron’s men’s tennis team ended the season with a 6-1 win over Lubbock Christian at the Penny Gullo Tennis Center. The win locks the Aggies in the two-seed at the Lone Star Conference championship in Arlington.
The Aggies swept the doubles matches with a 6-4 win at No. 1 by Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona, a 6-1 victory by Joao Duleba and Baptiste Mercier at No. 2, and Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach won 6-2 at No. 3.
Almeida won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1, Cardona took the duel at No. 2 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 Mercier scored the point with a 6-2, 6-2 win, Kubik had a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 3, and Duleba won 6-0, 7-6(7-1) at No. 5.
Cameron will face St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 8:30 am at the Arlington Tennis Center. The semifinal match on Friday will start at 9:30 am, and the championship game will be on Saturday at 9:30 am.
Thursday’s men’s quarterfinals are: Quarterfinal #1: [4] Lubbock Christian vs. [5] UAFS, 8:30 a.m.; Quarterfinal #2: [1] UT Tyler vs. [8] Western New Mexico, 8:30 a.m.; Quarterfinal #3: [2] Cameron vs. [7] St. Mary’s, 8:30 a.m.; and Quarterfinal #4: [3] Midwestern State vs. [6] UT Permian Basin, Noon.