TYLER, Texas—Cameron’s women and men will launch their Lone Star Conference schedule on the road today against University of Texas-Tyler after getting mixed results thus far in non-conference action.
The CU women look to rebound as they head into their first two Lone Star Conference matches this week when they visit UT Tyler and Texas Woman’s. After starting the season 2-3, Cameron will continue their time away from the Aggie Gym, visiting UT Tyler on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and taking on Texas Woman’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a pair of conference battles.
The Cameron men will compete against Tyler today at 7:30 p.m. to complete the doubleheader and then head down the road for a Saturday game against Dallas Baptist.
Cameron women are coming off back-to-back in-state games. The Aggies fell to Central Oklahoma and Oklahoma Baptist by less than 10 points. Alena Wilson scored a combined 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the two games. Wilson averages 16.4 ppg and 7.8 rebounds to lead CU.
UT Tyler is 5-2, tied for the second most wins in the LSC, under second-year head coach Rebecca Alvidrez led by a trio of players scoring over 10 points per game. Destini Whitehead leads the team with 13.7ppg, Montse Gutierrez averages 11.4, and Tina Machalova scores 11.3 a game. Gutierrez and Whitehead also average 2.6 steals per game.
CU men have won two out of their last three games entering Wednesday night’s contest. The previous two losses were by a combined four points to CSU-Pueblo and Northwestern Oklahoma State. The Aggies have played five games to open the 2022-23 campaign, starting the season 2-3. The game in Tyler is scheduled for 7:30 pm, and Saturday’s contest at Dallas Baptist is set for 3 p.m.
Cameron men lost their last time out 89-86 to Northwestern Oklahoma State, with a season-high in points scored for the Aggies, led by Jaylan Thomas with 16 points, Colt Savage added 15, Ernest Young scored 14, and Jaden Okon had 11 points.
The Black-and-Gold have three individuals averaging double-digits led by Reggie Prudhomme tallying 14.6 ppg, Jaylan Thomas recording 13.2 ppg, and DeSean Munson scoring 11.6 ppg.
The Patriots have started the season 3-0 after picking up two wins on the road last week. The trio of Rashun Williams, Milan Szabo, and Terrell lead UT Tyler with double-figure scoring. Williams leads the way with 18.7 ppg, Szabo averages 11.0 ppg, and Terrell Wilson records 10.0 ppg.
UT-Tyler men have appeared in the last two D2SIDA South Central Region rankings in the no. 10, and the Patriots enter conference play ranked eighth in the regional poll after receiving 11 votes. They are one of five teams from the Lone Star Conference to appear in the rankings.