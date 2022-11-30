Cameron Aggie women basketball

In this file photo from Nov. 23 Cameron’s Kaylin Lay, right, battles with Central Oklahoma’s Brooke Rayner for a loose ball during a game in Edmond. UCO held off a late Cameron comeback, 72-65.

 Photo courtesy of Tom Dunning

TYLER, Texas—Cameron’s women and men will launch their Lone Star Conference schedule on the road today against University of Texas-Tyler after getting mixed results thus far in non-conference action.

The CU women look to rebound as they head into their first two Lone Star Conference matches this week when they visit UT Tyler and Texas Woman’s. After starting the season 2-3, Cameron will continue their time away from the Aggie Gym, visiting UT Tyler on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and taking on Texas Woman’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a pair of conference battles.

