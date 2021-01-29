The Cameron basketball teams return to action for a trip down south to play Texas A&M-Kingsville over the next two days.
The women will take the floor at 4 p.m. tonight, with the men set to start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Aggie women will play at 2 p.m. and the men will again start 2 hours after.
Cameron men looking to pull upsets
The Cameron men’s basketball team will be looking for a pair of big upsets when they visit No. 22 Texas A&M-Kingsville this weekend for Lone Star Conference crossover action. With their loss to UAFS last time out, the Aggie men are 1-8 overall and 1-4 in Lone Star Conference North Division play to start the season, which has them at them bottom of the league in terms of the new point ranking system (1.94 points).
Junior guard Brock Schreiner ranks fifth in the LSC in scoring (20.3) and is one of only five players in the league scoring over 20 points per game; he is also fifth in free throw shooting (.909) and eighth in three-point field goals per game (2.5)
Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle has his Javelinas ranked No. 22 in the NABC Division II Rankings with a 9-1 record to start the 2020-21 season. TAMUK is a defensive-first team, ranking in the top-3 in the LSC in scoring defense (63.4), field goal defense (.414), three-point defense (.274), and turnovers forced (17.6 per game). TAMUK has a duo of players scoring over 10 points per game in junior guards Creighton Avery and Jordan Wilson.
Cameron women back at it after break
After not having played a game since Jan. 14, the Cameron University women’s basketball team is back in action this weekend when they head to Kingsville, Texas to face off against the Javelinas in a pair of non-division crossover games. Last time out, junior guard Maighan Hedge notched her third 20-plus point game of the season and 26th of her career; her 1,094 career points ranks 11th all-time in program history.
Now 3-3 overall and 1-2 in LSC North Division play, the Cameron women are averaging 66.5 points per game, while giving up 65.8 on the defensive end of the floor. They have struggled from deep, averaging just 6.8 triples per game at a 29 percent clip, but have made their 13.7 free throws per outing at a 74 percent clip. Turnovers have been about even for the Black and Gold, giving the ball away 18 times per outing, compared to just under 18 forced turnovers on average, 8.5 of those coming on steals. Hedge is the only Aggie averaging over 10 points, as her 17.5 points per game is second best in the LSC.
Sophomore forward LaKya Leslie recorded her first Cameron double-double against Texas A&M-Commerce (14 points, 15 rebounds), and was the first Aggie to grab 15 or more rebounds in a game since 2017.
The Javelinas enter the week with a 4-6 record, after being swept by No. 15 West Texas A&M last week; they swept UAFS earlier this season, lost two to Texas A&M International, and split with UT Permian Basin and St. Mary’s. Junior guard Brianna Pena leads the team with 15.5 points per game, and leads the Lone Star Conference with 129 field goal attempts through 10 games.
Following their two games in Kingsville, a quick turnaround has CU returning to Lawton on Monday, Feb. 1, to makeup a game against UT Permian Basin that was postponed earlier this season. They then host UT Tyler on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6 for two more non-division games.