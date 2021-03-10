Cameron’s volleyball team’s postseason chances lessened on Tuesday night, as the Aggies fell in three sets to Oklahoma Christian in the Aggie Gym.
Cameron entered the week needing to sweep the Eagles in a pair of home matches to secure a spot in the spring Lone Star Conference Tournament, but the loss gives OC the upper hand in the race for the third spot from the North Division.
The Eagles came into the Aggie Gym and couldn’t miss on the attack, hitting .305 with 43 kills in three sets. They also bettered CU at the service line, seven to one, and in rejections, 11.0 to 5.0. Cameron hit just .067 with only 30 kills in the loss.
Walia Franklin was the bright spot for the Black and Gold, recording 13 kills with a .296 attack percentage to go along with two blocks. Freshman Presley Shearin led the Aggies with 13 digs, while Katie Roberson and Desiree Marmolejo combined for 20 assists and JaLisa Hollingshed led CU with a trio of rejections.
The Aggies started from behind in the first set, trailing 9-1 before they knew what hit them. OC used that strong start to propel them to a 25-11 win.
Cameron’s best set came in the second. The two teams traded blows throughout the frame, with six tied in the set. The Aggies took a 21-19 lead on a monster kill from Hollingshed, but OC answered to tie the set at 21. Franklin took back the lead for the home team on a kill of her own, but the Eagles responded with four straight points to take the set 25-22 and go up 2-0 in the match.
In the third, the Aggies battled early, but a 7-1 rally by OC put them up 15-6. From there, Cameron couldn’t slow the Oklahoma Christian momentum, falling 25-14 to close out the match.
Now, 2-7 on the season, Cameron will look to even the season series against the Eagles on Wednesday as the two teams play again at 5:30 p.m. in the Aggie Gym.