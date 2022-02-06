ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The long ball and stellar pitching allowed the Aggie softball team to start the 2022 season 2-0 with wins over Oklahoma Baptist and Ouachita Baptist.
Cameron opened their new season at the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament on Saturday with 1-0 and 2-0 wins with their runs all coming via solo home runs and Breley Webb and Jocelyn Bright providing shutdown pitching performances.
Against the Bison, Webb did not allow a base runner until the third inning and did not allow a hit until the fourth. The fourth-year player would give up just three hits and the one walk while striking out 10 in the complete-game shutout. Her 10 K’s matched a career-high for the Yukon native.
Cameron struggled putting the bat on the ball against OKBU’s Kayleigh Jones, striking out 12 times and totaling just two hits. However, CU walked five times with two from leadoff hitter Mikayla Richmond and two from Webb.
Khmari Edward’s provided one of CU’s two knocks, and it was a big one in the top of the fifth as it cleared the fence in Arkadelphia for the only run of the game, securing CU’s first win of the season.
In the second game of the day against Ouachita Baptist, sophomore Jocelyn Bright was just as dominant as she was to end her debut season for the Aggies. Bright struck out eight batters and allowed six hits with no walks in her first complete-game shutout of the season.
CU increased their hits to five against the Tigers’ Nikki Schneider, three of which went for extra bases. They drew five more walks and only struck out three times in game two.
Kylie French got the Aggies on the board first in the opening frame, hitting her first homer of the season to give her team a 1-0 lead. Freshman backstop Kaiden Boren had a back first collegiate hit in the second, hitting a ball over the left-center fence to give Cameron a 2-0 lead, which was all Bright would need.
Josie Swafford, who recorded a hit in game one of the day, was 1-1 with three walks in the Aggies’ second win of the year. Richmond, and Castle provided the other two hits for CU.
Next up for the Black and Gold in Arkansas is one of the host teams Henderson State, who they play Sunday morning at 9 a.m. They then take on Arkansas-Monticello at 3 p.m. and conclude the weekend on Monday with two more games.