The Cameron basketball teams finally begin their basketball seasons tonight, taking on their fiercest rival.
However, a key ingredient will be absent: fans in Aggie Gym.
Per Cameron President John McArthur this week, Friday and Saturday’s games against Midwestern State will not have spectators.
Fans can watch the games via the Lone Star Conference Digital Network either online or any smart device that allows OTT apps (Roku, Amazon Fire-TV, etc.). The conference is offering all basketball games via pay-per-view through a $10, 24-hour pass.
The games will be double headers with the women preceding the men, scheduled for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times tonight and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. start times on Saturday.
Aggie women look to build on last year’s success
Cameron surpassed expectations last season, going from being picked 14th in the LSC’s preseason poll to being the ninth seed in the conference tournament at the end of the year, before they lost in the first round to St. Mary’s 84-71. Coach Andrews is hoping that happens again this year, as CU was voted seventh in the 2020 edition of the preseason rankings and returns four starters and eight letter-winners from last year’s squad.
Most of the Aggies’ success last season game with possession of the ball, as they ranked third in the league in scoring (72.4) and broke a trio of LSC and school team three-point records. CU’s struggles came on the defensive end, where they ranked last in the conference in scoring defense, giving up 78.3 points per game to their opponents. Eleven of their 13 wins came when they led at halftime and when they out-rebounded their opponents.
Cameron’s roster features a number of talented young guards, led by the All-LSC performer Maighan Hedge, who became the first CU women’s basketball player to score over 500 points in a season (569) since 1991. Despite her production, Coach Emma Andrews is having to replace her second- and third-leading scorers from a year ago, and is looking for sophomore Stephanie Peterson and others to step and fill those roles; Peterson averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists during her freshman campaign. CU is looking for seniors Jazmin Luster and Logan Collyer to fill those leadership roles for CU, and for junior Whitney Outon and Michaela James to take those next steps up after both starting over 15 games for CU last season.
CU men eyeing bounce-back season
The Aggies are looking for a bounce back season as they went 9-19 last year, just missing out on the conference tournament, which was the first time since the 2009-10 season.
The 2020-21 Cameron men’s basketball team returns three starters and six letter-winners from last year’s squad. A squad that went 9-19 overall, 8-14 in league play, and 6-4 against divisional opponents. In his fifth year at the helm, head coach Andrew Brown has reloaded with a group of six true freshman, one transfer, and three more joining the six returners. Cameron will lean on juniors Kendall Scott and Brock Schreiner once again, as Scott averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds and was named honorable mention All-LSC and Schreiner averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists a year ago.