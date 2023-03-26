Cameron softball going for sweep
Cameron hosted Western New Mexico for a softball doubleheader on Saturday, winning the first game 9-1, before taking the nightcap 5-0 at the McMahon Field.
The Aggies improve to 19-13 overall and 16-10 in the Lone Star Conference. CU looks to complete the sweep of the Mustangs with game three tomorrow at noon.
Kylie French went 3-for-4 with four RBI, two doubles, and a run. Karis Clark went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a double, Alyssa Deanda was 2-of-3 with two runs and two stolen bases, and Mikayla Richmond went 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBI, and two stolen bases. Kaiden Boren had a 1-for-2 game with two RBI, a run, and a home run. Ashlynn Bruce was 1-for-3, Khmari Edwards went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base, and Josie Swafford was 1-of-2 with a run and a hit-by-pitch.
Swafford threw a complete game allowing a run on three hits while striking out seven.
The first two innings were a pitching duel before CU could break the seal on the scoring in the third. French doubled to right-center to drive in Richmond and Edwards, and Boren hit a two-run home run to center to score French to make it 4-0.
In the fifth, the Black-and-Gold rallied to complete the run-rule victory with Clark doubling to right-center to drive in Swafford, then Richmond bunted just past the reach of the third baseman to score Clark and Deanda, and French ended the game with a double to score Richmond.
In the second game, Robyn Bales threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight.
Swafford led Cameron with a 2-for-3 game with two RBI, a run, and a double. Boren was 1-for-2 with a run and a walk, Clark went 1-for-2 with a run and a walk, and Taylor Rowley was 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a double.
Swafford hit a two-run double in the first to score Boren and Clark.
In the third, Clark singled to center to drive in French to make it 3-0.
Rowley doubled to left-center to knock in Swafford, and Rowley scored on a groundout by Kyndel McDaniel to cap the scoring at 5-0.
Cameron men take 6-1 tennis win
SILVER CITY, NM – Cameron won 6-1 at Western New Mexico on Saturday at the Mustang Tennis Courts.
Thomas Cardona and Tomas Almeida had a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, Joao Duleba and Baptiste Mercier took a 6-4 win at No. 2, and at No. 3, Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach won 6-1.
Almeida took the match at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1, Cardona had a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2, and in the match, at No. 3, Mercier won 6-1, 6-2. Kubik claimed the No. 4 duel 6-2, 6-2, and Alvaro Chavez won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.
The Aggies host UT Tyler on Friday, March 31, at 9:00 am at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex.
CU women sweeps WNMU in tennis, 7-0
SILVER CITY, NM – The Cameron women’s tennis team went into the Mustang Tennis Courts on Saturday and left with a 7-0 win over Western New Mexico.
The Aggies took the lead after scoring the point for doubles after Vasilisa Polunova and Anastasia Uspenskaia won the match at No. 1 6-3, Lea Manga and Karolina Glowinska won 6-4 at No. 2, and at No. 3, Jenna Goessel and Pilar Jaurena were victorious at No. 3 6-4.
Polunova walked away from No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 win, Uspenskaia won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2, Manga took the point at No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-4 win, Kateryna Rudenko got the win at No. 4 6-4, 6-1, Goessel won at No. 5 6-3, 6-3, and Glowinska took the tiebreaker at No. 6 6-1, 4-6, [10-6].
CU returns home for a three-match homestand, first with UT Tyler on March 31 at 9:00 am.
Cameron men claim another golf title
TYLER, Texas – The Cameron men’s golf team made a comeback during the final round of the King-Alfred Invitational to claim the title. Chris Somerfield placed second individually at the Cascades Country Club.
CU had a final round of 287 to hold off UT Permian Basin by four strokes. The Aggies finished with a three-round score of 289-290-287—866. Sangha Park of UTPB won the individual title after shooting -8 for two days.
Somerfield scored a 74-69-70-213 to hold off teammate Preston Holmes for second place, while Holmes recorded a 68-74-73—215 to tie for third.
Hamish Murray and Hunter Drotts tied for 14th place after turning in a final score of 222. Murray had a 74-76-72—222, and Drotts shot 73-72-77-222.
Joey Kirk carded an 80-75-72—227, tying for 24th place, and Trevor Mierl tied for 32nd after shooting a 79-77-76—232.
Cameron, as a team, led the field with 199 par, and Holmes was the leading individual with 39. Kirk parred 34 times, Somerfield had 33, Drotts and Murray tied with 32, and Mierl made 29.
Somerfield led the Black-and-Gold with 11 birdies, as the team connected on 43. Drotts, Holmes, and Murray each hit seven, Mierl sunk six, and Kirk made five.
Cameron takes a short break before heading west to compete in the NCAA West Regional Spring Preview hosted by Sonoma State in Rohnert Park, Calif, at the Foxtail Golf Course on April 10-11.
Cameron sports Information