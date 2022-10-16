Almeida/Cardona Fall at ITA Cup
ROME, Ga. – Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona of Cameron dropped their match against the No. 2 seed team from West Florida.
CU’s team fell 2-6 and 3-6 in the match at the Rome Tennis Park on Friday afternoon.
The pair will face Moritz Borges and Roni Rikkonen from Queens College on Saturday at 11 am.
CU starts strong at MSU Invitational
WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Cameron has three individuals advance to Flight championships on Friday. The Aggies’ three doubles teams advanced to the semifinals Saturday at the Weeks Park Tennis Center.
In the Flight A doubles, Kristian Kubik and Joao Duleba defeated Santiago Rendon and Noad Neideck from Washburn 8-6. The pair will face Juan Gonzalez and Marin Jurkovic from Southeastern Oklahoma State at noon on Saturday.
The pair of Emilio Seelbach and Alvaro Chavez topped SOSU’s team of Diego Orduz and Marcus Del Rosario 9-8(7-4). That win moves them into the next round against Aaron Osmond and Fernando Docters from Ouachita Baptist, whom they will face at noon.
Baptiste Mercier and Iban Martin-Legeay defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan’s duo of Evan Senger and Adam Spencer 8-2. Mercier and Martin-Legeay will face MSU’s Charles Heffernan and Stefan Andrei.
Duleba defeated WU’s Neideck to open play 7-5 and 6-3 to advance to face Heffernan of MSU and beat him 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 to advance to the Flight B championship against Stipan Madzar of SOSU.
Kubik took down Jorge Catala Ortiz to start the day 6-1, 6-4. He would knock off Andrei of MSU in the semifinals 6-3, 6-3. Kubik will face Matias Parzajuk of OBU on Saturday.
In Flight F, Chavez would sweep OKWU’s Preston Callahan 6-0, 6-0. Chavez knocked off David Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1 to move into the championship against OBU’s Yosua Lumbanradja.
Seelbach would advance past OBU’s Seth Hernandez 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and beat Del Rosario of SOSU 6-3, 3-6, 13-11. Seelbach will face SOSU’s Gen Naraya in the championship on Saturday.
Martin-Legeay won his first match against Richand Hoyte of OKWU 0-6, 6-0, 10-4. In the semis, Martin-Legeay would fall to Naraya of SOSU 3-6, 3-6.
Oklahoma Christian sinks Cameron
EDMOND—Cameron drops the match to Oklahoma Christian in five sets on Friday evening inside the Payne Athletic Center, 25-17, 26-24, 22-25, 13-25, and 8-15.
Arianna Navarrete led the Aggies with 15 kills, Anjolie Navarrete collected 13, Caitlyn Henderson added 10, Jessica Lipkit had eight, Natalia Araujo scored six kills, Trinity Maldonado added four, and Camila Bolsoni, Meagan Jimenez, and Jacee Stelter had one.
Alice Tuci collected a team-high 23 assists, Anjolie Navarrete dished out 20 assists, Jimenez recorded eight, Lipkit had two and Araujo, Bolsoni, and Henderson added one.
Jimenez had a game-high 24 digs, Arianna Navarrete collected 12, Bolsoni scooped 11, Henderson and Anjolie Navarrete added nine, Tuci scored five, Lipkit collected four, Araujo grabbed three, and Maldonado had one.
Lipkit collected a team-high five blocks, Anjolie Navarrete blocked three, Araujo, Henderson, Maldonado, and Arianna Navarrete added two blocks, and Stelter recorded one.