Cameron’s softball team had to settle for a split in its home opening doubleheader against No. 22 Lubbock Christian on Friday thanks to a pair of long balls by Breley Webb and Maci McMurtrey in a game two win.
Cameron and the Lady Chaps kicked off Lone Star Conference with a pair of games on Friday afternoon at McMahan Field. Both teams were trying to bounce back from losses their last time out.
In game one of the doubleheader set with the Lady Chaps, the home faithful were treated to a pitcher’s duel. Senior Bethany Hines tossed seven innings of three-hit ball but allowed a pair of runs while turning in five strikeouts. LCU’s Taylor Franco matched Hines with seven innings in the circle, only allowing one run with six strikeouts.
Kyle French singled home the lone Aggie run of the contest when she laced a ball into left field to plate Callie Busby in the fourth inning, that cut LCU’s lead in half at 2-1. CU left six runners on base and tallied just five hits in the one-run loss.
The Black and Gold would bounce back in game two, snapping their three-game losing skid with a 6-4 victory.
Breley Webb would be the Aggies’ Swiss army knife in the second game, getting it done in the circle and at the plate. Webb logged 5.2 innings with a pair of punchouts but did give up four runs.
The sophomore from Yukon made up for those runs at the dish when she started the game with a bases-clearing double to plate C. Busby, Mikayla Oaks, and Khmari Edwards in the first frame. She topped that with a long two-run home run to right field in the third.
Cameron’s last insurance run came off the bat of freshman Maci McMurtrey when she clubbed a one-out homer in the fourth inning, her first dinger of her collegiate career.
Turner Whorton came in to slam the door on the Lady Chaps, pitching the final 1.2 innings to earn her third save of the year.
McMahon Field’s opening weekend continues Sunday, when the Aggies host another ranked opponent in No. 8 Angelo State. That LSC doubleheader is scheduled for a 1 p.m. game one first pitch.