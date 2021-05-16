RICHARDSON, Texas — The Lone Star Conference end of the year softball awards were released on Wednesday and Cameron’s Brenna Busby was named the Academic Player of the Year, while she and six others were named to the All-Conference teams.
A now four-time first team All-LSC selection, Busby also earned the claim of being the top player in the conference both on the field and in the classroom for 2021 as she was the top vote getter of the nine-player All-Academic team. Busby is the Division II active leader in home runs (57), also a program record, and leads all of NCAA softball with 227 career runs scored, also a CU program record. This season, while her power numbers are down (7 homers), Busby has been a nuisance for opposing pitchers at the top of the Aggie order, hitting .367 with 48 runs scored, a .537 on base percentage, and 28 stolen bases.
Busby is the third player from Cameron to ever be named the Academic Player of the Year joining Carrie Harvey in 2011 and Jenna Boren in 2009.
Busby was joined on the All-LSC first team by her twin sister Callie Christensen and the other half of Cameron’s middle infield Khmari Edwards.
Christensen, who has been named to the All-LSC third team and twice to the second team, had one of her best seasons as an Aggie in her final year on campus. She is batting .356 with a LSC-best 11 homers to go along with 33 RBI and 37 runs scored. She is currently three RBI away from tying the program record for career runs driven in (180). The Cameron grad working on her Master of Education had had four three-hit games this season and has had 11 multi-RBI games in 2021.
Edwards, who was a first-team All-America, All-Region, and All-Conference player as a freshman, has hit .363 this spring, collecting a team-best 36 RBI and 49 hits. The Del City product has also scored 34 times and has 12 doubles and 23 stolen bases to go along with 11 multi-RBI games as well.
While the Aggies did not have anyone named to the All-LSC second team, they had four student-athletes on the third team, with Haley Castle, Mikayla Richmond, Bethany Hines, and Breley Webb all being recognized.