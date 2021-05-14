OKLAHOMA CITY — The Aggie bats were silenced to just six hits and one run in their first round loss to St. Mary’s on day one of the Lone Star Conference Championships on Thursday, wrapping up CU’s season.
Cameron entered the LSC Tournament as the eight seed in both the conference and the South Central Region. With the NCAA only taking six teams from each region this season, the Black and Gold would need to make a run in the conference tournament hosted by top seed Oklahoma Christian to have a chance to extend their spring.
The Aggies drew a first round battle with the nine seed St. Mary’s on Thursday for a chance to move on to the tournament quarterfinals against OC Thursday night.
A solo home run in the second by Abigail Carney plated the first run for St. Mary’s and then in the next inning, Carney drove in another run on a sacrifice fly, giving her team a 2-0 lead.
The Aggies got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third as Haley Castle, who singled to lead off the inning, came in to score on an error on a bunt by Kaylyn Smith. CU was able to load the bases later in the inning but were unable to get another run across the plate.
Cameron had another chance at a run in the fourth as Breley Webb led off the frame with a double and then advanced to third with no outs recorded. However, the Aggies went down in order for the final three outs to end the threat.
St. Mary’s added three runs in the fifth inning and then another in the seventh to give them a 6-1 advantage.
As a team, Cameron tallied just six hits, with Webb being responsible for three of those, including her double in the fourth, and stranded seven runners on base; Khmari Edwards reached base twice with a hit and a walk.
Freshman Jocelyn Bright was the pitcher of record for CU, giving up five runs on five walks and four hits. She struck out two Rattlers in her 4.2 innings of work. Bethany Hines threw the final 2.1 innings, giving up one unearned run on four hits with a trio of K’s in her final game as an Aggie.
Cameron ends the season with a 25-18 record.