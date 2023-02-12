Cameron softball splits in MSU festival; baseball falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Cameron’s softball team fell in the first game to Oklahoma Baptist, 10-1, before defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State 8-0 in five innings in the nightcap at Mustang Park on Saturday.
The Aggies move to 2-2 on the short season. They will return to Wichita Falls on Sunday for two more games against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State to finish the MSU Round-Up before starting Lone Star Conference play.
Josie Swafford was hit with the loss in the first game, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven. Stormee Reed pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering three runs on three hits, and Jocelyn Bright went 0.2 innings with two strikeouts.
Ashlynn Bruce, Kylie French and Josie Swafford would collect a hit, with Swafford driving in Karis Clark for the lone run for CU.
In the nightcap, Robyn Bales kept Northwestern in check, striking out five in a five-inning complete game with no runs and three hits given up.
The Black-and-Gol would tally 13 hits in the game, with Bruce, Kaiden Boren, Taylor Rowley, and Swafford each having two. French, Kelsye Loughman, Maci McMurtrey, and Clark would add a knock.
Rowley was 2-for-3 with four RBI, two runs, a home run, and a double. Ashlynn Bruce went 2-for-4 with two runs, a home run, and a double, Boren had a 2-for-3 outing with two runs and an RBI, and Swafford was 2-of-3 with an RBI. Clark had an RBI and was 1-for-1 off the bench. Alyssa Deanda and Khmari Edwards would score the other two runs for Cameron.
Bruce opened the floodgates with a leadoff solo shot to left in the bottom of the first inning before Rowley doubled to left-center to score Boren, and Swafford capped the scoring with an RBI groundout, which scored Rowley to give the Aggies a 3-0 lead after one.
In the second, Boren smacked an RBI double to right-center to score Edwards, extending the lead to 4-0.
Rowley and Clark rounded out the scoring in the fourth. Rowley launched a three-run home run to left-center that scored Bruce and Boren before Clark doubled into the corner in left to drive in Deanda and give CU the 8-0.
Cameron baseball stumbles
Cameron’s baseball team dropped its season opener, 7-0, as the offense struggled to capitalize at McCord Field.
Cameron turned in four hits on Friday, facing frigid-cold temperatures and a scolding hot hurler in Aaron Munson, who tossed five-inning while punching out ten Aggies, only allowing three hits and issuing one free pass.
Clayton McClenan earned the start on the bump for CU, where he finished six innings, giving up seven hits, five runs, and striking out three batters while facing 26 and throwing nearly 100 pitches.
Carter Bourg was the first pitcher out of the bullpen and threw two innings, only allowing one hit and no earned runs despite two Rams did cross the plate while he was on the hill while punching out two batters.
Ben Williams cleaned up the ninth, only needing 14 pitches to throw a perfect frame with one strikeout.
Outfielder Holden Tate reached base twice, both on walks, and was the only member of the Black-and-Gold to achieve such a feat.
Beau Williams, Lance Barnett, Kai Hersberger, and Kody Bigford were responsible for the four hits Cameron tallied.