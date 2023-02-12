Cameron softball splits in MSU festival; baseball falls

Ashlynn Bruce went 2-for-4 with two runs, a home run, and a double during a double header Saturday. CU ladies split day one of the MSU roundup.

 Photo courtesy CU Sports Information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – Cameron’s softball team fell in the first game to Oklahoma Baptist, 10-1, before defeating Northwestern Oklahoma State 8-0 in five innings in the nightcap at Mustang Park on Saturday.

The Aggies move to 2-2 on the short season. They will return to Wichita Falls on Sunday for two more games against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State to finish the MSU Round-Up before starting Lone Star Conference play.

