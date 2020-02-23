EDMOND — Cameron’s softball team was able to extend its winning streak to 10 games, before falling in the second game of the afternoon.
Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Aggies bats exploded for 13 runs against Nebraska Kearney to extend that winning streak to double digits.
The Black and Gold were able to hang 13 runs on the board against NKU. The scoring got started early with a three-run shot in the first inning off the bat of Callie Busby. Brenna Busby the very next inning extending the Aggie lead to 4-0 when she delivered an RBI single.
Standout Sophomore Khmari Edwards was able to crush a solo home run to left field in the third inning, before doing even more damage in the fifth inning with an RBI double to right-center.
The Aggies earned 10 hits on their way to 13 runs. In the circle, Bethany Hines turned in another huge game, tossing 3.2 innings, only allowing one hit, and striking out four. Hines did not allow a run during her time in the circle.
The Aggies could not make it 11 wins in a row, as they fell to Pittsburg State. Bethany Hines allowed seven runs in the first inning before Turner Whorton allowed two more runs to come across.
At the plate, the Aggies could not overcome the nine runs their hurlers allowed. The Black and Gold bats were able to scratch across three runs this contest. Breley Webb got the scoring started with an RBI single to plate Brenna Busby. Brenna Busby later came up to slap an RBI single of her own. A Khmari Edwards bases-loaded walk was the third and final run produced of the game, as Madyson Marvulli trotted across.
The Cameron Aggies will have a chance to jump-start a new winning streak tomorrow, but a tall task looms by way of No. 22 Rodgers State. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. in Edmond, today. This will be the final tune-up for the Black and Gold prior to conference play which begins on Friday against Lubbock Christian.