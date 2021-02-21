The Cameron University softball team looks to continue their hot streak as they compete in the second weekend of the Edmond Festival on Sunday and Monday.
After a weekend off due to weather, the Aggies will be back in action on Sunday, Feb. 21st, and Monday, Feb. 22 for a pair of games each day, before turning around and playing a Wednesday doubleheader with Roger State. Navigating this schedule that seeing the Aggies playing six games in four days will be an obstacle for Kayla Adams’ squad.
On Sunday, the Aggies will take on Nebraska-Kearney at 10 a.m. before taking on Colorado Christian Sunday afternoon. When the Aggies take on Nebraska Kearney, they will be facing a 2-4 Loper team that is 1-3 vs Lone Star Conference teams coming into the weekend. The Aggies can continue the conferences winning ways in this tilt. Nebraska Kearney, who was 13-13 at the time of the stoppage last year, is led by Abbie Vodicka who turns in a .381 average and has already plated four Loper runs, scoring four herself. Vodicka is responsible for 8 of NKU’s 30 runs this season.
In the circle, the Lopers are led by Morgan Blake, who will likely get the ball in Sunday’s matchup vs CU. Blake has tossed fiving innings this season without allowing a run out of the Loper pen. Nebraska-Kearney’s best starter comes the way of Melissa Gellerman, who owns a team-low 5.89 ERA (min. 10 innings pitched), and has already punched out nine batters.
In the short season, the Lopers have already allowed 43-runs. The explosive Aggie offense, which has turned in 34 runs already, can take advantage at the dish in this matchup. CU has only surrendered 15-runs in the circle.
Colorado Christian has yet to make their season debut in 2021. A year ago, CC turned in a 20-7 record and will present a tough test for the Aggies.