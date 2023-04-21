Oklahoma continues to be a hotbed for fast-pitch softball and while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have rabid fans who are eagerly hoping for another College World Series with both those teams involved, Cameron has put together some good numbers of its own this season and beginning today the Aggies will be hosting an important Lone Star Conference series and they would sure love a large crowd to show up for their final home series of the season.
A couple of weeks ago this writer went out to catch the Aggies’ series with Texas A&M-International and there is plenty of fight in these CU women starting with energetic first-year head coach Emma Johansen and a group of players she’s molded into a pretty solid team that is fun to watch.
The Aggies are currently 22-14 in the Lone Star Conference which has them in fifth place as they host seventh-place Angelo State in a critical series today and Saturday at McMahon Field just west of Cameron Stadium. The teams will play a 3 p.m. doubleheader today and then a 1 p.m. single game on Saturday.
The importance of this series is simple, it could give the Aggies some distance between them and the Rambelles who are seventh at 21-18. If CU could put a couple more games in the win column before next week’s tough road assignment at No. 2 West Texas (31-5). It seems almost certain that West Texas and No.1 UT-Tyler, which is 31-2, have all but officially earned the two first-round byes for the LSC Tournament.
CU has one factor working in its favor as No. 4 Oklahoma Christian faces No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville this weekend but what the Aggies are focused on is just taking care of their own business at home this weekend.
The Aggies made the LSC Tournament last year as the No. 9 seed but they have a golden opportunity to finish higher this time and a big turnout of vocal CU fans could sure aid their cause.
Johansen didn’t have a great deal of time to recruit after taking the job last spring but she got some help from a couple of native Oklahomans who had been playing out of state but wanted to come back closer to home for their senior seasons. Two of those are Josie Swafford from Wellston and Robyn Bales from Elk City who join Jocelyn Bright to form the heart of the CU pitching staff.
Bright, from Burkburnett, is 6-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 63 strikeouts against 26 walks. Swafford has a 9-10 record and a 2.73 ERA with 108 strikeouts in 105 innings of work. Bales has a 10-7 record and a 3.62 ERA while working 94 innings for the Aggies and fanning 73.
When yours truly had a chance to watch them play earlier there was time to meet the parents and grandparents of some of the family members and it was an enjoyable afternoon. Swafford’s grandmother spent 12 years as administrative assistant for former State Senator Randy Bass who got a chance to come watch Swafford and the Aggies. And Bales’s grandfather used to coach with my former Apache High School classmate Rudy Mayfield.
Those three pitchers have kept the Aggies in games and allowed them to pull out some tight wins when runs were at a premium. Swafford is also a threat at the plate as she leads the team with a .330 average with seven doubles, two homers and 20 RBI. Karis Clark is hitting .318 and Kaiden Boren .315 and both have provided some power as well. Clark has eight doubles and 15 RBI while Boren has been the best power hitter with 10 doubles, a team-high eight home runs and 23 RBI.
Taylor Rowley has the best balance at the plate with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 RBI, best on the team.
Kylie French has driven in 17 runs and Khmari Edwards, the longest-serving player on the roster, has hit three homers and driven in 12 runs. Ashlynn Bruce and Kyndel McDaniel have driven in 10 and 11 runs, respectively, while Mikayla Richmond and Kelsye Loughman have combined to drive in 13 runs.
After the three-game sweep of Texas A&M-International, Coach Johansen said she’s getting the most out of the players she had on her roster.
“I got the job late so I was pretty much limited to those we had on campus and the girls who came in as transfers,” she said. “It’s been hard getting to get out and see many high school players because they play in the fall and that’s when we were just trying to learn the strengths of the players I had and what we needed to focus on at the time. I’ve been looking at a good number of junior college players and hopefully we will be able to fill some holes because we do have a pretty big group of seniors.”
Murray statue due unveiling at OU
University of Oklahoma fans have long made the Sooners’ spring football game one of the most well-attended in the NCAA ranks and this year could be even bigger with the Kyler Murray Heisman statue unveiling being part of the busy day.
The festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. with the Murray statue unveiling and celebration at Heisman Park just east of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
While the Murray event is free, tickets for the spring game are on sale at SoonerSports.com with the cost being $10 for season ticket holders and $15 for those without season tickets. All tickets are for a specific reserved section, row and seat. Tickets will also be available for purchase in-person on Saturday at the OU Athletics Ticket Office (main box office on west side of stadium) and via the ticket booths by Gates 5 and 7.
And fans can also buy season tickets now with packages starting at $400 for six home games. Of course, prices go higher from there and fans wanting information can call the OU Athletics Ticket Office at (405) 325-2424 or outickets@ou.edu.
If fans miss the statue unveiling, Murray will be honored at halftime on the field.
While tickets must be purchased, most parking lots around campus are free for the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. General and ADA parking will be available in Lloyd Noble Center’s north lot, where shuttles will transport patrons to the west side of the stadium starting at 12:30 p.m. A limited number of ADA spots will be available in the Asp Avenue Parking Facility on a first-come, first-served basis with a valid ADA placard.