Senior Josie Swafford is expected to be in the circle as Cameron hosts Angelo State in a key Lone Star Conference softball series today and Saturday. Swafford is also one of the Aggies’ top hitters.

Oklahoma continues to be a hotbed for fast-pitch softball and while Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have rabid fans who are eagerly hoping for another College World Series with both those teams involved, Cameron has put together some good numbers of its own this season and beginning today the Aggies will be hosting an important Lone Star Conference series and they would sure love a large crowd to show up for their final home series of the season.

A couple of weeks ago this writer went out to catch the Aggies’ series with Texas A&M-International and there is plenty of fight in these CU women starting with energetic first-year head coach Emma Johansen and a group of players she’s molded into a pretty solid team that is fun to watch.