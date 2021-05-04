Cameron’s softball team came up with a courageous rally to win the second game of a doubleheader against No. 9 ranked Texas A&M-Commerce Monday at McMahon Field to get a big dose of momentum heading into the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
The Aggies had a great chance to earn the sweep but a defensive gem by the Lions preserved a 2-1 victory for the visitors in the opener.
But in the second game, veteran pitcher Bethany Hines was able to control the hot bats of the Lions and her offense came up with a pair of clutch runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal a 4-3 victory. Hines was able to get a strikeout and couple of assists from the defense to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh.
Cameron climbed to 16-14 in the Lone Star Conference and Coach Kayla Adams’ Aggies are now 25-17 overall. That has the Aggies in eighth place in the LSC standings and safely in the field for the LSC Tournament that begins May 13 at the field of the No. 1 seed, which will be Oklahoma Christian, which is a much easier travel option for the Aggies. Ten teams are being invited to the single-elimination event, however the top team in the standings is Texas-Tyler but that program is not officially in the conference and is under probationary acceptance.
The Aggies were in both games until the final out was made, but it took a big two-out rally for the Aggies to win Game 2. The first two Aggie batters in the bottom of the sixth went down in order on a ground out and a foul ball popup. But Braley Webb singled to right field to give the Aggies hope. Hines then took over on the bases and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch with Haley Castle at the plate. The Leedey native via Connors State College took one strike then launched a shot over the fence in left-center, driving the ball into a stiff northerly wind.
Cameron’s first two runs in Game 2 came in the bottom of the first after Brenna Busby was hit by a pitch and Mikayla Richmond bounced an infield hit toward first. Busby later stole third and Richmond swiped second to get into scoring position with two out. But those steals proved critical when Kylie French’s hit toward the right side was thrown wildly at first as both runners raced home.
Hines, the senior from Washington High School, fired 123 pitches, giving up six hits and walking four, but just one of the three TAMC runs was earned. She fanned six.
CU’s Jocelyn Bright was the tough-luck loser in the circle in Game 1, allowing just five hits and one earned run. She walked three and fanned 8.
CU also had a nice two-out rally in that game and it was a Kayln Smith single to center that got it started. B. Busby was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch with Khmari Edwards at the plate. Edwards laced a line drive toward right-center that the wind was taking away from TAMCU centerfielder Mackenzi Dugi but she dove for the ball and just managed to snare it to end that game.