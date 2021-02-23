EDMOND — Cameron softball added two more to its winning streak on Monday, beating Chadron State and Oklahoma Baptist behind two strong pitching outings by Jocelyn Bright and Bethany Hines.
The Aggies kicked off their second weekend at the Edmond Festival with a pair of wins on Sunday and were looking to extend their streak to six games when they faced CSC and OBU on Monday.
The overwhelming theme of the weekend for CU was scoring first, and that was no different against the Eagles. Mikayla Richmond scored on a throwing error after stealing third in the first and then drove in two runs on a bases loaded single with the third run scoring on the throw to second, making it 4-0 in favor of the Aggies.
Jakayla Whitney added an RBI single in the fourth, bringing home Brenna Busby and then in the fifth, Madyson Marvulli hit one way over the left-field fence putting two more on the scoreboard for CU.
Marvulli was the only Aggie with two hits in game one, driving in a pair on the homer. Richmond also had a pair of RBI, while Busby scored twice out of the leadoff spot.
In the second game against the Bison, Adams turned to the program’s leader in wins, senior Bethany Hines. Hines was back to her dominant ways, giving up just one un-earned run on six hits and one walk. The Washington, Okla. product also had six punch-outs in her complete game outing.
Cameron once again put runs up in the first inning as this time it was Busby who stole home on a double-steal before her sister, Callie Christensen, drove in Richmond on a RBI single to center.
The 7-1 Aggies now set their sights on the 18th-ranked Rogers State Hillcats, who they will face on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. in Claremore.