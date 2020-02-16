Cameron’s Maighan Hedge tries to get off a shot after driving the lane against several Texas A&M-Commerce defenders during the first half of Saturday’s Lone Star Conference game at the Aggie Gym. The Lions, who came in ranked No. 3 nationally, held on for an 83-78 victory. Providing the defense for the Lions are Maddison Glass, behind Hedge, and DesiRay Kernal, right.