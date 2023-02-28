Softball

Cameron had a super weekend three-game softball series against Midwestern State and when the sun went down Sunday evening, the Aggies had earned a sweep, taking wins of 7-0 on Saturday and then a 10-2 run-rule win in Sunday’s Game 1 and then a tough 8-7 effort in the final game.

Jocelyn Bright pitched a complete game in Sunday’s opener, going five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight.

