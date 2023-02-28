Cameron had a super weekend three-game softball series against Midwestern State and when the sun went down Sunday evening, the Aggies had earned a sweep, taking wins of 7-0 on Saturday and then a 10-2 run-rule win in Sunday’s Game 1 and then a tough 8-7 effort in the final game.
Jocelyn Bright pitched a complete game in Sunday’s opener, going five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Kylie French drove in Khmari Edwards with a ground ball, and Maci McMurtrey scored on a double steal to get the Aggies on the board in the first inning with a 2-0 lead.
In the second, French singled to center to score Mikayla Richmond, Rowley walked with the bases loaded to allow McMurtrey to score, and French scored on a wild pitch giving CU a 5-0 lead after two innings.
The Mustangs scored two in the fourth, making it 5-2. In the bottom of the fourth CU put five more runs on the board to regain control. Rowley singled home French, Clark drove in Boren with a single, and Rowley scored on an infield single by Swafford. Bruce closed the scoring with a two-run home run to center driving in Clark.
Swafford got the start in the circle, working three innings, surrendering four runs, on four hits and she fanned five. Stormee Reed, a freshman from Shawnee, pitched the final four innings, earning her first collegiate victory. She allowed three runs, one of those earned on five hits. She punched out nine MSU hitters.
MSU scored three runs in the top of the first to let the Aggies know the visitors were eager to spoil the CU sweep hopes.
CU responded in the bottom of the first as Rowley smacked a triple into the left-center gap to score Boren, then scored on a double from Clark to cut the score to 3-2 after a frame.
MSU kept putting runs on the board but in the fourth, Rowley hit her second triple to score Boren, and she would cross the plate on a sacrifice fly from Swafford to give Cameron a 7-4 lead.
MSU tied the game but was unable to get ahead.
CU wasted little time in ending the game as Swafford walked and Alyssa Deanda came on to pinch-run. Kelsye Loughman bunted back to the pitcher but an errant throw allowed the ball to roll to the fence in deep center and Deanda scampered around the bases to score the winning run.
The Aggies will travel to Denton, Texas, Friday to face Texas Woman’s at 6 p.m. to start a three-game weekend series.