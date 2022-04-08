The Cameron softball team has their second to last homestand this weekend and will be celebrating their seniors as well as they host Western New Mexico on Friday and UT Permian Basin on Sunday.
The Aggies have just three more home dates on their 2022 schedule and it starts this week with a pair of Lone Star Conference doubleheaders against the Mustangs and Falcons. On Sunday, the CU softball program will recognize their student-athletes that will be completing their playing careers at the end of the year.
Cameron earned a sweep of Eastern New Mexico last Sunday to go 2-2 on the weekend for the third straight week. They are now 21-17 overall and 9-11 in league play, which has them currently in ninth in the conference standings with 10 games to play before the postseason.
The Aggies are hitting .298 this spring as a team, scoring 5.1 runs per game with 90 extra-base hits, including 41 homers, six of which came in two games against the Greyhounds. Breley Webb leads a group of six players batting over .310 with a .393 average, 17 runs scored and 18 RBI. Shortstop Khmari Edwards leads the LSC with 43 runs scored and has eight homers and 24 stolen bases while batting .358. Freshman catcher Kaiden Boren also has eight dingers this season with 22 RBI and a .348 average.
Cameron’s pitching staff has a combined ERA of 3.76 with 224 strikeouts and an opponents’ batting average of .282. Josie Swafford has a team-low ERA of 3.18 with 89 K’s in 77 innings while also hitting .345 with 20 RBI for CU. Webb has a team-best nine wins and has thrown 91 innings with 75 strikeouts.
The Mustangs enter the week with a 5-29 overall record and a 2-18 league mark after splitting last Sunday’s twin bill against St. Mary’s. They are batting .280 with 136 total runs scored and 50 extra-base hits. Janae Ruiz is batting .410, leading five players batting over .310 including Breanna Simmons, who has a team-high nine homers and 31 RBI. Where WNMU struggles is in the circle where they have a team ERA of 11.69 with a .390 opposing batting average.
UT Permian Basin sits at 17-24 this season with a 4-16 conference mark after earning a split against St. Edward’s last Sunday with a 1-0 win in game two. They are batting .299 as a team with 187 runs scored this season and 90 extra-base hits, including 15 triples. Julia Bumford leads the way with a .439 average, six homers, and 32 RBI while Valerie Gonzalez is hitting .364 with 29 runs scored. The pitching staff has combined for a 7.17 ERA led by Destini Trahan with 78 K’s in 97 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .243 average.
Cameron’s doubleheader against the Mustangs on Friday is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at McMahon Field while Sunday’s twin bill is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start with “Senior Day” happening about 20 minutes prior to the start of the game.