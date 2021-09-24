Cameron’s volleyball team welcomes a pair of Lone Star Conference foes to the Aggie Gym this weekend as they look to snap their current losing skid.
The Aggies (1-11, 0-2 in LSC play) host Lubbock Christian today at 5:30 p.m., followed by a visit from No. 2 Angelo State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Last weekend, Cameron opened league play with a three-set loss to undefeated Texas A&M-Kingsville and a tough four-set loss to Texas A&M International, which stretched their losing streak to 10 matches, dating back to Sep. 3.
Cameron Athletics’ administration has decided to make all admission completely FREE for the 2021-22 athletic year. Seating is open, besides set aside spots for Gold Club members, and masks and social distancing are encouraged in the Aggie Gym but not required. Both matches will be streamed on the LSC Digital Network (PPV).
Despite the rough start for CU, they have steadily improved. Against the Javelinas they hit .170, which is the squad’s third highest attack percentage of the year. They also had a season-best 11 blocks against the Dustdevils last Saturday.