AUSTIN, Texas – Cameron’s baseball team will need to work some Sunday magic if the Aggies want to salvage a Lone Star Conference series split with St. Edward’s today in the final game of the weekend series.
Cameron got off to a good start Friday with a 5-1 victory at Lucian-Hamilton Field behind a stellar pitching performance by Drew Henderson. Henderson pitched six scoreless innings in relief to get the win.
Spencer Simpson went 2-for-4 with a run, a double, and a walk.
But Saturday was a different story as the Hilltoppers earned an 18-7 win in the first game of the doubleheader then the hosts took an 8-2 decision in the afternoon game. The final game will begin at 1 p.m. today.
In Saturday’s opener Trent Mallonee was 3-for-3 with three RBI, two runs, a home run, and a walk, while Lance Barnett and Kai Hershberger collected two hits and a run.
Clayton McClenan received the start for the Aggies, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing nine runs, seven earned on six hits with two strikeouts. Jacob Acheson threw 0.2 innings, giving up four runs, three earned on four hits. Grayden Stauffer went 3.2 innings, surrendering five runs on six hits and a strikeout.
Cameron actually had the opener tied at 3-3 after a Mallonee single up the middle plated Will Bradley. However, The Hilltoppers broke open the score with six runs in the second to take a 9-3 lead and they never looked back.
In game two, CU was held to four hits, one from Barnett, Kody Bigford, Mallonee, and Smith. Barnett and Bigford recorded an RBI, while Barnett hit a triple and Smith had a double.