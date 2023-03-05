Baseball

AUSTIN, Texas – Cameron’s baseball team will need to work some Sunday magic if the Aggies want to salvage a Lone Star Conference series split with St. Edward’s today in the final game of the weekend series.

Cameron got off to a good start Friday with a 5-1 victory at Lucian-Hamilton Field behind a stellar pitching performance by Drew Henderson. Henderson pitched six scoreless innings in relief to get the win.

