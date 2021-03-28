SHAWNEE — The Cameron men and women's track teams put up a strong showing at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational on Saturday with a trio of event wins and multiple top-5 finishes.
In just their second full-squad meet of the outdoor season, the Aggies were able to come away with wins in the men's 1500, the men's pole vault, and the men's 5000 events.
Just days after placing second in the 5000-meter event at the Texas Relays, James Majenge won his third event of the spring by taking first in the 1500. The senior finished with a time of 3:54.87, the third best time in the event in the LSC this spring. Majenge was one of three Aggies to finish in the top-10 of the event with Saulo Yoel finishing in seventh and Loic Rossignaud placing ninth.
Roman Esparza recorded his first win of his career in the pole vault, clearing a mark of 4.40 meters. Daniel Parra also had his first win, taking the 5000-meter event with a time of 16:54.59.
The Cameron men also had a trio of top-10 finishers in the 3000-meter steeplechase, led by Eduardo Gutierrez, who finished second with a time of 9:59.52. Three CU runners also finished in the top-10 of the 800-meter dash, led by Clement Carre with a time of 1:58.53, good for third place.
On the women's side of things, Prisca Kouao finished in third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.83, while Roshae Burrell came in third in the 800 with a time of 2:25.08. In the 5000-meter race, Keyanna Patterson came in sixth with a 20:51.06 final time while Edna Cheptum came in 10th in the event.
Kouao also came in fourth place with a time of 26.05 in the 200-meter dash, while Hailey Sutton placed fifth in the women's pole vault event by clearing a mark of 3.10 meters.
Both squads will be back in action on April 10 when they compete in the East Texas Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.