ARLINGTON, Texas – Cameron’s men’s tennis team took care of business in the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals matchup against seventh-seed St. Mary’s 4-0 at the Arlington Tennis Center.
The Aggies took the doubles match at No. 1 and No. 3, with Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona beating Jake Farynairz and Nicolas Llosa 6-2, while Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach took down Sebastian Azcui and Daniel Matheu Baldor 6-2.
Almeida, the 19th-ranked individual by the ITA, beat Alvaro Soler at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4. Cardona won 6-3, 6-4 over Oskar Irdoja at No. 2. Kubik completed the match with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 4 against Ryan Koth.
In the unfinished matches for CU, Baptiste Mercier won set one 6-3 and was tied 5-5 in the second against Aaron Ben Anton. Joao Duleba took the first set 6-3 over Llosa but was down 5-2 in the second. Alexandre Post won 6-4 in set one and had a 5-0 lead over Farynairz in set two.
Cameron will face rival Midwestern State, the 3-seed, which beat UT Permian Basin 4-1 in their quarterfinal match on Thursday. When the Aggies and Mustangs met last week, CU walked away with a 5-2 win in Wichita Falls. The pairing will be at 9:30 am on Friday.
CU women blank Kingsville
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cameron women’s tennis team showed Thursday why they are the top seed in the Lone Star Conference tournament, as they beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 4-0 at the Arlington Tennis Complex.
The Aggies entered this week’s LSC Tournament as the top seed after winning the regular season championship and being the top-ranked team in the South Central Region. When they hosted the Javelinas earlier in the spring, they won 5-2.
CU won two of the three doubles pairings to nab the early point, as Vasilisa Polunova and Anastasia Uspenskaia won 6-4 at No. 1, and Lea Manga and Karolina Glowinska won 6-1 at No. 2. The team of Jenna Goessel and Magda Wawrowska dropped the match at No. 3 4-6.
The Black-and-Gold went into the singles matches needing just three wins to advance to the semifinals. Polunova earned the second point with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1, and Goessel won 6-1, 6-4 at five to extend Cameron’s lead to 3-0. Wawrowska had the match-clinching point, winning 7-6(7-4), 6-1 at No. 6.
In the other three singles matches, Uspenskaia lost her first set 6-7(7-4) but was leading 4-3 in set two when the match ended. Manga dropped the opening set 6-7(7-3) and was down 1-4 in the second. Kateryna Rudenko fell in the first set 2-6 but rebounded in the second, leading 5-3 when the match was called.
The Aggies advance to the semifinals, meeting with the Rambelles of Angelo State at 1:00 pm. ASU beat UT Tyler 4-0 in their quarterfinal match. Where CU met with the Belles during the season, Cameron won 4-3.