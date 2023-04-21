ARLINGTON, Texas – Cameron’s men’s tennis team took care of business in the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals matchup against seventh-seed St. Mary’s 4-0 at the Arlington Tennis Center.

The Aggies took the doubles match at No. 1 and No. 3, with Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona beating Jake Farynairz and Nicolas Llosa 6-2, while Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach took down Sebastian Azcui and Daniel Matheu Baldor 6-2.

