SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Cameron men’s tennis team’s postseason run ended on Tuesday when they fell 4-0 to No. 1 Columbus State in their quarterfinal match at the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis National Championship.
After winning the South Central Regional last week, the Aggie men drew a matchup against the top-ranked, top-seeded Columbus State Cougars in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship, a spot the program had not been to since 2015.
Unfortunately for the 29th-ranked Aggies, they ran into a Cougar squad that has not lost a match this spring and features three top-40 ranked singles players and a top ranked doubles pair.
Cameron’s first loss of the match came at two doubles, as Maycon Dias and Joao Duleba lost to CSU’s Felix Steen and Christian Garay 6-3. The deciding match for the doubles point came at three, where Alvaro Chavez and Carlos Vidal lost 6-1 to Pietro Martinetti and Tommaso Schold.
The top-10 doubles battle between No. 8 Bruno Vietri and Oscar del Granado and No. 1 Alvaro Regalado and Javier Cueto Ramos went unfinished with the Cougars duo leading 4-1 when the point was decided.
In singles, the Black and Gold were unable to claim a set against the loaded Cougar lineup. Columbus State took a 2-0 lead in the match as the 32nd-ranked Schold beat Dias 6-4, 6-2 at three, which was followed by a 6-3, 6-4 win by Cueto Ramos over Chavez at four.
The match-winning point came from Justin Welz at six, who beat CU’s Vidal 6-2, 6-1 to give his team their fourth and deciding point. At one, the 47th ranked Vietri trailed No. 2 Regalado 6-4, 4-1, No. 43 del Granado was behind 6-2, 2-1 at two, and Duleba trailed 7-5, 5-4 in the most competitive battle at five when the match was called.
Cameron ends the 2021 spring season with a 12-8 record and has yet to make it to the semifinals of the National Championship despite the long tradition of success for the program. Columbus State will move on to face Hawaii-Hilo on Wednesday while Barry and UIndy make up the other semifinal in Surprise.