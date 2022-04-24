INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in five years the Cameron men’s golf team earned a spot in the NCAA Division II South Central/West Regional, which will take place in two weeks in Pueblo, Colo. May 5-7 at the Pueblo Country Club 10 teams and four individuals from both the South Central and West Regions will compete to see who will be the top four teams to move on to the NCAA Division II National Championship, which will be held in Dearborn, Mich. On May 16-20.
Cameron enters the Super Regional as the No. 4 seed in the South Central Region after coming in third play in the LSC Championship stroke play and falling to West Texas A&M in the medal match semifinal earlier this week. CU is also ranked No. 25 in the nation in the Golfstat rankings and is receiving votes in the Bushnell/Golfweek DII Coaches’ Poll.
The Aggies last made the Super Regional in 2017. That capped a run of four straight Super Regional appearances, but CU has not been to the National Championship since 2011.
Head coach Austin Phillips has a good mix of experience and young talent that has filled his lineup for most of the spring. The group has broken a handful of program records this year including single season scoring average, most eagles, and most birdies among others.
Cameron features first team All-LSC selection Tyler Kaman, LSC Freshman of the Year and All-LSC second team selection Hamish Murray, LSC Championship All-Tournament team member Preston Holmes, junior Joey Kirk, and freshman Trevor Mierl, who broke the CU single-season record with six eagles this year.